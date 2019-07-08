Globe Life Field retractable roof begins to take shape

Globe Life Field retractable roof beginning to take shape The first two sections of the retractable roof truss were installed last week at Globe Life Field. Ten total trusses will be installed for the retractable roof. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The first two sections of the retractable roof truss were installed last week at Globe Life Field. Ten total trusses will be installed for the retractable roof.

You can start to fantasize about the air conditioning now.

The retractable roof at Globe Life Field is starting to take shape after the first two sections of the roof truss were recently installed. This section is the first in what will be ten total trusses installed for the retractable roof.

Each truss has three sections and one pair is expected to be installed every week until completion. The entire roof is scheduled to be complete by the end of the year.

The south section is expected to be lifted into place this week.

The first piece, weighing nearly 1.1 million pounds, was lifted into the northwest portion of the site, with the second piece installed directly adjacent. These mark the first two of three total lifts for the first retractable roof truss. All three pieces total over 3.3 million pounds, according to a Rangers’ release.

The roof will use a total of 19,000 tons of steel and span 5.5 acres. Roof construction started in late fall 2018.

