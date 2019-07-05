Lance Lynn wasn’t coming out, Rougned Odor busts out of power slump

Rougned Odor’s big night and Lance Lynn’s big stand Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward said Rougned Odor's two home runs are a result of him staying with the process. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward said Rougned Odor's two home runs are a result of him staying with the process.

Lance Lynn wasn’t having it.

As Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward strolled out to the mound in the seventh inning, Lynn’s body language (and most likely his actual language) was clear: I’m not coming out of the game.

With two outs and two on and Los Angeles Angels slugger Shohei Ohtani at the plate Lynn wanted to finish the inning. Woodward didn’t argue. Instead, he headed back to the dugout smiling about the tenacity of his pitcher. Lynn retired Ohtani with a fly out moments later as the Rangers halted a four-game losing streak with a 9-3 win over the Angels Thursday night at Globe Life Park.

“He can rear back, he always has something left in the tank,” Woodward said of Lynn, who threw 115 pitches in the game. “I talked to him the inning before to see where he was at and how much he had left and he said he was fine. I didn’t want him to go up to 115 or 120 at that point.”

Lynn has been outstanding, especially after a couple of rough outings in April and early May. In his past 11 starts, he’s allowed more than three earned runs only once. And he’s gone at least six innings in his past 13 starts. He’s now 11-4 with a 3.91 ERA.

“It’s pretty remarkable. At the start of the season, he was pretty good,” Woodward said. “I’d say the last 10 or 11 starts he has been lights out. He and [Mike] Minor have probably been the best 1-2 punch in baseball. He is so reliable, you know he is going to go deep in the game. He is going to compete every pitch. His stuff is better, his mix is better. It’s been fun to watch. He has been a huge factor for us in the position where we are in right now.”

Nomar Mazara ties career-high

Nomar Mazara matched a career high with four hits, including two doubles. The last time was May 15 at Kansas City. It’s the 10th time in his career he’s had two or more doubles in a game and fourth time in 2019. Mazara, who was 4 for 5 with two RBIs, and Danny Santana are the only Rangers to have more than one four-hit game in 2019. Mazara was 1 for 21 with one RBI in his previous seven games.

Rougned Odor homers twice, drives in five

Rougned Odor homered twice and drove in five runs, matching a career high. It’s his 11th multi-homer game and second in 2019. Of Odor’s last 19 hits, 13 were for extra-bases. He improved his batting average to .191 and on-base percentage up to .259.

In his last seven games, Odor is batting .348 with two homers and seven RBIs with an OBP of .360.

