Palumbo exits Rangers’ Game 1 loss in second inning. Angels had already done enough damage

Texas Rangers’ Joe Palumbo pitches to thee Los Angeles Angels during the first inning on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Globe Life Park in Arlington. Amanda McCoy amccoy@star-telegram.com
Rookie left-hander Joe Palumbo was forced to leave Game 1 of a doubleheader Tuesday because of a blister, but Mike Trout had already hit a two-run homer against him and the Texas Rangers were stifled by left-hander Andrew Heaney in a 5-1 loss to the Los Angeles Angels.

Palumbo surrendered three runs in the first inning but had retired five straight and was ahead of Trout in the count 1-2 when he exited after 1 2/3 innings. That forced an already fatigued Rangers bullpen to cover 7 1/3 innings, which they did with only three relievers.

Willie Calhoun provided the only Rangers run with a homer in the sixth inning. The hit snapped a stretch of 16 straight outs recorded by Heaney, who struck out a career-high 14 batters in eight strong innings.

Before the game, the Rangers placed right fielder Nomar Mazara on the 10-day injured list with a strained left oblique and promoted second baseman Nick Solak from Triple A Nashville. Solak started as the designated hitter and delivered a two-out single in the seventh for his first MLB hit.

Game 2 was set for 7 p.m. Tuesday. The opener served as the makeup game for the July 1 contest that was postponed following the death of Angels left-hander Tyler Skaggs.

