Rangers’ late win comes at a cost as Mazara hits IL. Who is taking his roster spot?

The Texas Rangers’ 8-7 victory late Monday came with a price, as right fielder Nomar Mazara was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday before their doubleheader against the Los Angeles Angels.

Mazara has a strained left oblique muscle that he felt after his first at-bat Monday. He said that it felt better Tuesday morning, but the Rangers couldn’t wait on him to heal with two games and no day off until next week.

Also, utility man Danny Santana left Monday’s game early because of left hamstring tightness, but he is able to play. He was expected to start Game 2 on Tuesday night.

“We can’t go a pitcher short,” manager Chris Woodward said. “We need all of them.”

The Rangers purchased the contract of second baseman Nick Solak, who has been on of the best hitters in the minors this month for Triple A Nashville. Acquired in a July trade with the Tampa Bay Rays, Solak was a candidate to join the roster when it expands Sept. 1.

“He’s a really, really good right-handed hitter,” Woodward said. “He stays in the middle of the field. He’s got a ton of power to right-center. Really good strike-zone recognition. A good hitter. Professional with some thump.”

Solak, who can also play the outfield corners, was the designated hitter for Game 1.

Left-hander Joe Palumbo was added as the 26th player for the doubleheader, and he was scheduled to start Game 1. Brock Burke is scheduled to make his MLB debut in Game 2, and the Rangers will have to make a roster move between games to fit him on the active roster.