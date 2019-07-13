Texas Rangers
Rangers add second baseman Nick Solak in exchange for Pete Fairbanks
Pete Fairbanks impressed in his MLB debut on Sunday
The Texas Rangers acquired second baseman Nick Solak of the Tampa Bay Rays in a trade for right-hander Pete Fairbanks.
Solak, 24, has been assigned to Triple-A Nashville and wasn’t added to the 40-man roster. He bats right and is batting .266 with 17 home runs and 47 RBIs in 85 games for Triple-A Durham. He hit 19 homers in Double-A in 2018. He has played 75 games in the outfield in the minors, in addition to 303 at second base. His career minor league slash line is .290/.382/.453/.835 in 405 games. He has yet to make his MLB debut.
Fairbanks was 0-2 with a 9.35 ERA in eight relief appearances for the Rangers. Texas drafted him in the ninth round in 2015 out of the University of Missouri-Columbia. His departure leaves a spot open on Texas’ 40-man roster.
