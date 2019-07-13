Rangers add second baseman Nick Solak in exchange for Pete Fairbanks

Pete Fairbanks impressed in his MLB debut on Sunday Texas Rangers right-hander Pete Fairbanks was impressive in two scoreless innings of relief on Sunday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Texas Rangers right-hander Pete Fairbanks was impressive in two scoreless innings of relief on Sunday.

The Texas Rangers acquired second baseman Nick Solak of the Tampa Bay Rays in a trade for right-hander Pete Fairbanks.

Solak, 24, has been assigned to Triple-A Nashville and wasn’t added to the 40-man roster. He bats right and is batting .266 with 17 home runs and 47 RBIs in 85 games for Triple-A Durham. He hit 19 homers in Double-A in 2018. He has played 75 games in the outfield in the minors, in addition to 303 at second base. His career minor league slash line is .290/.382/.453/.835 in 405 games. He has yet to make his MLB debut.

Fairbanks was 0-2 with a 9.35 ERA in eight relief appearances for the Rangers. Texas drafted him in the ninth round in 2015 out of the University of Missouri-Columbia. His departure leaves a spot open on Texas’ 40-man roster.

