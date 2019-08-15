Rangers planning for Palumbo to start vs. Angels. How will rotation look rest of season?

Kolby Allard earned his first-career win for the Texas Rangers Left-hander Kolby Allard earned his first-career win with the Texas Rangers after holding the Toronto Blue Jays to three runs on four hits and three walks in 5 2/3 innings Wednesday afternoon at Rogers Centre. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Left-hander Kolby Allard earned his first-career win with the Texas Rangers after holding the Toronto Blue Jays to three runs on four hits and three walks in 5 2/3 innings Wednesday afternoon at Rogers Centre.

Left-hander Joe Palumbo is the next starter on the Texas Rangers’ list of call-ups from the minors, and he will start one of the two games Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels.

Palumbo has made three appearances/two starts for the Rangers this season, pitching to an 11.00 ERA in only nine innings. He was better in his last game, July 7 at Minnesota, throwing three scoreless innings of relief.

He nursed an ankle injury much of July, but has convinced the Rangers that he is ready for Tuesday by allowing three runs in two August starts with Triple A Nashville.

Palumbo is 2-0 with a 3.25 ERA over 74 2/3 innings this season over two minor-league levels. He has 101 strikeouts, and has held opponents to a .209 average.

What happens after his start could be just as interesting as what he does against the Angels.

It would appear that Palumbo would stay in the Rangers’ rotation as they continue to look as pitchers for next season. The Rangers would have six starters for five spots in the rotation.

“We’re still talking about that internally,” manager Chris Woodward said.

Woodward said that the Rangers could go with a straight six-man rotation in which each starter pitches on five days’ rest. The Rangers could also drop a starter and stick with a five-man rotation.

That would keep left-hander Mike Minor and right-hander Lance Lynn, the Rangers’ two best starter, pitching on their normal turn the rest of the season. Woodward said that six starters would make keeping Minor and Lynn on turn too complicated.

“It, obviously, has something to do with Lance and Minor,” Woodward said. “I think from Aug. 20 on, we’ll have a clearer solution as to what we’re going to do with that.”

The good news is that Palumbo isn’t nearing an innings limit because of the time he missed last month. Woodward, though, isn’t so sure if the Rangers will impose a limit on Kolby Allard.

The lefty, acquired July 30 from the Atlanta Braves, pitched twice for the Rangers on their recent road trip and earned his first career win Wednesday. He has thrown 125 innings this season, 115 in the minors, and has passed his 2018 total (120 1/3).

Allard could approach or surpass his career-high of 150 innings in 2017. He said that he is not feeling the effects of his 2019 workload.

“Body, arm, everything, I feel as strong as I did in spring training,” said Allard, who turned 22 on Tuesday. “I’ve always wanted to be that guy who’s going to go out there and you can count on him for 200 innings a year.”

The Rangers have yet to discuss their limit for Allard, Woodward said, but there likely will be a limit.

“Hopefully that’s the case where we actually have to discuss that,” Woodward said. “I’m assuming we don’t want him to throw 180 innings.”

If the Rangers go with a five-man rotation that includes Palumbo and Allard, right-handers Ariel Jurado and Pedro Payano would be candidates to lose their starting spot.