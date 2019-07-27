What cured Lynn’s early-game woes Friday night? ‘We got the lead, and that was it’

Two errors on Danny Santana complicated things for Lance Lynn in the first inning Friday, but he found his rhythm after the Rangers took the lead in the fourth inning. AP

A familiar face was back in the Texas Rangers’ clubhouse Friday afternoon, and he is hoping that he will in their bullpen before the season ends.

Edinson Volquez, who injured his elbow in only his second start of the season, will throw a two-inning bullpen session Saturday and begin throwing live batting practice next week.

He should be on a rehab assignment next month.

Volquez has much to do before the Rangers consider him. They would also need to find a 40-man spot in order to activate him from the 60-day injured list.

It might be until September before Volquez gets a shot, and it could be the last shot of his career.

He was on hand for a pretty good game.

Here’s some Rangers Reaction from a 5-2 victory over the Oakland A’s.

Lynn turnaround

Lance Lynn needed 34 pitches to complete the first inning, but it should have taken at least half that many.

Shortstop Danny Santana, though, committed errors on the first two plays, and Lynn did well to escape with only one unearned run allowed. It didn’t get much easier for the right-hander the next two innings, and his pitch count was at 72 after three.

Then, the Rangers shot into the lead with a three-run fourth, and Lynn ran with it. He finished with three scoreless innings on only 39 more pitches.

Manager Chris Woodward said that Lynn has another gear. It’s smell-a-win gear.

“A chance to win, that’s what it’s all about,” Lynn said. “I was having trouble finding a rhythm early on, and then things happen in a game where plays don’t happen but guys are out there trying hard. I was able to give up only one.

“I gave up that run in the third, and it kind of pissed me off. Then we got the lead, and that was it.”

Lynn allowed two runs (one earned) in six innings, striking out eight and walking two. When he was done, he said he let out a Ric Flair-esque “Woooooo” out of relief.

“In all honesty, it was a battle all night,” Lynn said. “It just came out. It was like, ‘My night’s over. It was a tough one.’”

Willie Calhoun went 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs in his first start since returning to the roster Thursday. Asdrubal Cabrera went 3 for 4 and also drove in two.

For the second straight game, a starter rebounded after a sluggish start and gave the hitters a chance to wake up their bats.

Ariel Jurado did it Thursday. Lynn did it Friday.

“Lance has been doing that his whole career,” Woodward said. “Lance just never gives in, period. It’s something he’s shown the rest of the bunch.”

Up next for Santana

Santana was at shortstop only because Elvis Andrus was unavailable after gaining his U.S. citizenship earlier in the day and not getting back to Oakland Coliseum until the second inning.

Andrus should return to the lineup Saturday following a good night’s sleep, and Santana will likely be at first base. It might not be long until he is playing third base.

That is the only position he hasn’t played this season, and he’s played there only sparingly in his MLB career. Cabrera and Logan Forsythe have played third this season, but Forsythe is more of a utility player now that Santana has become an everyday player.

The Rangers have worked Santana at third in case he and Forsythe are needed in the same lineup. It might also be a precursor to 2020, when the Rangers will need a third baseman if they don’t re-sign Cabrera.

With the way first-round pick Josh Jung is hitting at Low A Hickory, the Rangers might need only a stopgap at third for a season or two.

Jung, the eighth overall pick, had his third three-hit game in only nine games since joining the Crawdads, and he is batting .368 after 38 at-bats. He hasn’t gone deep yet, but that’s only a matter of time.

It’s also only a matter of time until Santana gets a game at third base.

Heineman’s time nears

Jung isn’t quite as hot as Triple A Nashville outfielder Scott Heineman, who made his debut at first base Thursday night. General manager Jon Daniels made no bones about it: The Rangers are giving him a shot at first in an effort to find a way to get Heineman more opportunities with them.

Heineman, who is on the 40-man roster, collected his fourth straight multi-hit game Friday night and is batting .388 with a 1.041 OPS. He has 11 extra-base hits in 116 at-bats.

Woodward has never seen Heineman play. He was unable to play in spring training as he recovered from surgery on his left/non-throwing shoulder, but he made an impression with his energy.

The way Woodward was talking, he made it sound as if Heineman would be starting at first base as soon as the trade deadline passes. That won’t be the case, but it would be a surprise if he isn’t up relatively soon.

“Heineman is intriguing to me,” Woodward said. “He’s good player. He’s a right-handed bat, and we’re desperate for right-handed bats to even out our lineup a little bit. He’s killing it in Triple A. I love the kid’s energy. I’m not guaranteeing anything, that he’s even going to be here in August. But he deserves a shot.”