Rangers lock up top two picks. How much money did they get? Where are they headed next?

Josh Jung won the Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award in June after the Rangers took him eighth overall in the MLB draft. AP

The College World Series kept the Texas Rangers from quickly signing their first-round pick from the MLB draft last month, and some minor contract language kept them from signing their second selection.

Now, it’s time for Josh Jung and Davis Wendzel, the Co-Players of the Year in the Big 12 Conference, to start their professional career.

Jung, selected eighth overall from Texas Tech, and Wendzel, the 41st overall pick from Baylor, have signed with the Rangers and will head to the team’s facility in Surprise, Ariz., before receiving their first assignment.

Both are likely to land with Short-Season A Spokane but could be fast movers through the system as advanced college hitters with a good feel for defense. Each signed for less than the slot value, with a source saying Jung pocketed $4.4 million and Wendzel nabbed $1.6 million.

The Rangers can use the money they saved on Jung and Wendzel, nearly $1 million, to sign players selected later in the draft.

They are third baseman, though Wendzel can play second base and outfield. Jung played shortstop to end the season for Texas Tech, which was one of the final four teams in the College World Series.

The Rangers have signed their first six picks from the draft.