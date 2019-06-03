Rangers use No. 8 pick in MLB draft on Texas Tech star Josh Jung

Cole Winn, left, the Texas Rangers’ top draft pick in 2108, with right-hander Owen White, Rangers director of amateur scouting Kip Fagg, shortstop Jonathan Ornelas, right-hander Mason Englert, and shortstop Jayce Easley. The club’s top five 2018 draft picks were introduced at Globe Life Park on June 12. sstevenson@star-telegram.com

The Texas Rangers used the eighth overall pick Monday in the MLB First-Year Player Draft on Josh Jung, a third baseman from Texas Tech..







The Rangers never had a chance to consider Bobby Witt Jr., the Colleyville Heritage shortstop who went second overall to the Kansas City Royals.

The Rangers lack depth at third base in the minors, and Jung (6-2, 215) would become their most advanced prospect at the position.

Baseball America says that scouts believe Jung will be an above-average or plus hitter in the majors. A right-handed hitter, his approach is similar to a hitter who stresses average over power, and he projects to have only average power. He’s comfortable working counts and hitting while down in the count.

He played shortstop this season for Texas Tech, but will be a third baseman. Scouts told BA that Jung will be average defensively.