Beltre played eight seasons with Rangers. Here’s a snapshot of each one

Adrian Beltre logged eight seasons with the Texas Rangers, and he helped make them a contender for six of them. That includes his injury-plagued 2017, when the Rangers entered the final 10 games only two games out of a playoff spot.

Beltre, 39, announced his retirement from baseball Nov. 20 after 21 seasons, and on Friday he returned to Globe Life Park for a farewell news conference.

“I know not everyone understands what I’m doing, but I hope they support it because that’s what I want to do,” Beltre said. “I think it’s time to move on to something else.”

Here’s a quick snapshot of each of his eight seasons with the Rangers, who signed the third baseman for the 2011 season. The signing rates as one of the best in club history, as Beltre is a shoo-in to be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

2011: The World Series

Beltre was injured in August of his first season with the Rangers but returned in September to collect his 2,000th hit and 300th home run in September. He made a splash in October, including a three-homer game in the division series at Tampa Bay. He hit two homers in the World Series, including one to start the seventh inning of Game 6 to break a 4-4 tie. That was the only time Beltre has played in the Fall Classic.

2012: Big week, big season

Beltre hit for the cycle for the second time in his career Aug. 24, 2012, against the Minnesota Twins during what rated as one of the best seasons of his career. He also had another three-homer game, two days before his cycle against the Baltimore Orioles. Beltre batted .321 with 36 homers, 102 RBIs and a .920 OPS that season and won his fourth career Gold Glove award. Additionally, he won the Platinum Glove as the best defensive player in the American League.

2013: 30-for-3

The notion when Beltre came to the Rangers was that he produced big seasons only when on the cusp of free agency. If the first two seasons with the Rangers didn’t disprove that, his third season did. He hit 30 home runs, his third straight season with at least 30, and batted over .300 for the second straight season as the Rangers just missed out on a wild-card berth.

SHARE COPY LINK Former Texas Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre said that he is looking forward to spending more time with his family, and that’s why he believes retirement isn’t sad.

2014: A true professional

The Rangers were lousy, their season wrecked by injuries to several key contributors. Beltre, though, logged 148 games and sat in the middle of lineups filled with young players who offered him no protection. As such, opposing teams didn’t let Beltre beat them, and he hit only 19 home runs. But he batted .324, second-best of his career, and became a mentor to many players as the Rangers turned the season into a tryout camp.

2015: The one-thumbed man

An injury that would keep a mortal out at least six weeks, if not longer, kept Beltre out about half that. He tore ligaments in his left thumb while sliding into second base May 31 to break up a double play, but returned June 23 after being told by doctors that he could do no further damage to the thumb. It took him some time to fashion a swing, and then he teamed with Shin-Soo Choo to help carry the Rangers to the American League West title. Beltre batted .318 in the second half and .344 with 38 RBIs over the final 32 games.

2016: Last great season

The Rangers posted the league’s best record en route to a second straight division title, and Beltre was their best player. He batted .300, swatted 32 homers, drove in 104 runs and won the fifth and final Gold Glove of his career. He finished seventh in MVP voting, appearing on an MVP ballot for the seventh straight season and his sixth straight with the Rangers.

2017: Mr. 3,000

Not a lot went right for Beltre in 2017, a season that saw him miss nearly the first two months of the season with multiple calf strains. But he started slowly making his way toward 3,000 career hits after the All-Star break and closed in on the milestone with a flourish. No. 3,000 came July 30 moments after Ivan Rodriguez was inducted into the Hall of Fame. Beltre grounded a double into the left-field corner at Globe Life Park and was swarmed by family and teammates.

2018: The end

Injuries again bit Beltre, who joined Rougned Odor and Elvis Andrus on the disabled list in late April and ushered in the inevitable move into rebuild mode. But it wasn’t necessarily a lost season for Beltre, who rallied in September to hit eight home runs. He also became the MLB leader in career hits for a third baseman, passing George Brett, and finished the season 15th on the all-time its list.