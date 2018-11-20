If any DFW athlete understands Beltre’s mind-set facing retirement, it’s Dirk

Adrian Beltre has retired after 21 seasons, a decision that he said caused him many sleepless nights. After watching him play in September and knowing how badly he wanted to win a World Series, it’s not hard to imagine the difficulty of his decision.

The only other DFW athlete who can relate is Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki, who, like Beltre, will go down as one of the best players in the history of his sport and for sure his franchise.

Nowitzki has said he is undecided about retiring after this season, his 21st. That’s the same number of seasons Beltre played, and like Beltre, Nowitzki has been slowed by injuries in recent seasons.

“The tough thing is the grinding around,” Nowitzki said last week. “The games, to me, are always fun. The fans are there and the atmosphere and the adrenaline. It’s the other stuff. The stuff you have to do in the off-season, the lifting, the conditioning, staying ready. I think that gets hard at times. I see where he’s coming from.”

Beltre said toward the end of the season that he had met Nowitzki a few times and had nothing but respect for the best player in Mavs history. Nowitzki, 40, said the same about Beltre, one of the Rangers’ all-time greats.

“He seems like a super, super guy,” Nowitzki said. “He likes to have fun with the guys and is one of the guys. That’s how he carries himself. He’s a pro, a professional how he carries himself on and off the field. It’s been fun. He’s been a stud.”