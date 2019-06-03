The Rangers weren’t done drafting Monday with Jung at No. 8. Here’s who else they added

Third baseman Davis Wendzel, shown here in a 2017 photo, manned third base for Baylor the past three seasons. He’s headed to the Rangers organization next. rrodriguez@star-telegram.com

The Texas Rangers used the eighth overall pick in the MLB draft Monday night on Texas Tech third baseman Josh Jung, and they did so shortly before 7 p.m.

Then, they waited. And waited some more.

The Rangers still had two picks to make, and the selected another Big 12 third baseman with one of them.

Baylor’s Davis Wendzel, who shared Player of the Year honors with Jung, went to the Rangers at No. 41 overall, a Compensation A pick the Rangers received from Milwaukee in the Alex Claudio trade. The Rangers used their second-round pick, 50th overall, on UCLA right-hander Ryan Garcia.

Wendzel isn’t short on confidence. He said he can play just about any position, and he’s going to hit wherever the Rangers put.

“I have a very mature approach at the plate,” said Wendzel, who batted .367 with nine homers this season. “I pick up pitches really well, and when I pick pitches I don’t miss them. I can hit any pitch in any count. I’ve been hitting against the best of the best in college and I’m ready to do it at the next level.”

Garcia, the Pac 12 Pitcher of the Year, was unable to speak to the media because the Bruins were playing a win-or-go-home game against Loyola Marymount. He went 10-0 with a 1.39 ERA, and opponents hit only .159 against him.

“He’s got tons of swing and miss,” amateur scouting director Kip Fagg said. “He throws a ton of strikes. He’s on the shorter side, 6-foot, but they don’t see the ball at all.”