Rangers won’t know return for Claudio until June, but trade should produce elite prospect

This is the kind of trade rebuilding teams like the Texas Rangers make.

The Rangers sent left-handed reliever Alex Claudio, who was voted as their 2017 Pitcher of the Year before taking a step back in 2018, to the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday for a competitive-balance pick in the 2019 First-Year Player Draft.

That pick, though, will be 40th or 41st overall, general manager Jon Daniels said, and the Rangers will have an opportunity to grab a top talent that they otherwise would not have received a trade for a middle reliever.

“It’s hard to acquire premium young talent, and the opportunity provided by the draft pick is pretty significant,” Daniels said. “You’ve got a chance to take one of the best players in the country.”

The pick was reported as 39th overall, but the Rangers say it would be 40th or 41st depending on how many compensation picks are handed out to teams that lose players who received qualifying offers.





No matter where it falls, the Rangers have a chance to draft a top player. For instance, they used the 39th pick in the 2012 draft on Joey Gallo, and their top prospect, Hans Crouse, was selected 66th overall in 2017.

That chance cost the Rangers a quirky lefty reliever who finished 2017 as the closer. He pitched in a variety of roles that year, including an emergency start at Houston after Cole Hamels was injured warming up, and finished with a 2.50 ERA, a 1.040 WHIP and 11 saves in 82 2/3 innings.

He didn’t find the same success last season, though. His ERA climbed to 4.48 and his WHIP soared to 1.522 in 68 1/3 innings.

“I love Alex,” Daniels said. “He’s been a great pitcher for us. Last year, I think we more of an aberration, more luck, than anything else. I think he’s going to be a really good pitcher in the league. The chance to acquire high-end talent like that made too much sense for us.”

Daniels said that the Rangers will be acquiring bullpen help before spring training.