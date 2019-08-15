Rangers added two prospects in July. Where did they land in Baseball America rankings?

Meet Rangers draft picks Josh Jung, Davis Wendzel Josh Jung and Davis Wendzel, the top two draft picks this year by the Texas Rangers, were introduced to the media Wednesday at Globe Life Park. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Josh Jung and Davis Wendzel, the top two draft picks this year by the Texas Rangers, were introduced to the media Wednesday at Globe Life Park.

The trade deadline passed two weeks ago, which has given the fine people at Baseball America time to reassess each MLB team’s farm system after the shuffling of prospects from contenders to non-contenders.

The Texas Rangers didn’t do much at the deadline, but what they did do made a positive impact. Overall, though, Baseball America still doesn’t think too highly of the Rangers’ farm talent.

Left-hander Kolby Allard, who pitched Wednesday for the second time since being acquired from the Atlanta Braves, is ranked as the Rangers’ No. 13 prospect, and second baseman Nick Solak, acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays well before the deadline, checked in at No. 12.

Right-hander Hans Crouse, who is pitching at Low A Hickory with a bone spur in his elbow, remains the Rangers’ top prospect, and first-rounder Josh Jung, a third baseman from Texas Tech and Crouse’s Hickory teammate, is the No. 2 prospect.

Double A center fielder Leody Taveras, Triple A Nashville lefty Joe Palumbo and High A Down East catcher Sam Huff round out the top five.

Crouse is the only Rangers prospect in the BA top 100, at No. 78.

The Rangers, however, continue to be at the bottom of the heap in the BA rankings. They are up one spot from the last rankings, though only from No. 28 to No. 27. Baseball America cites injuries to too many top prospects as one of the reasons for the bottom-five ranking.

Others outlets have been more kind to the Rangers. MLB.com and FanGraphs rate the Rangers’ system at No. 14, and Bleacher Report ranks the system at No. 21.