Rangers make a deal, sending Chris Martin to Atlanta for a former first-round pick

General manager Jon Daniels headed to work Monday morning with a few potential leads on deals ahead of the Wednesday trade deadline, though nothing was guaranteed to happen.

Monday ended without anything happening.

It appeared that would be the case Tuesday as well, but the Texas Rangers finally crossed the finish line on a deal.

The Rangers sent Arlington native Chris Martin to the Atlanta Braves for left-hander Kolby Allard, the Braves’ first-round pick in 2015 who is pitching at Triple A Gwinnett.

“We’re excited to welcome Kolby Allard to Texas,” Daniels said in a statement. “He’s a young starter who already has significant experience at the upper levels. His reputation as a competitor is well known, and we look forward to watching him compete as a Rangers for a long time to come.”

Martin is 0-2 with four saves and a 3.08 ERA this season. He is third in the American League with a 0.95 walks per nine innings.

Allard is 7-5 with a 4.17 ERA in 20 starts/110 innings at Gwinnett. The 21-year-old, who made his MLB debut last season, has been optioned to Nashville.