A Brave(s) new world for two Rangers? Five wild guesses at what happens at trade deadline

The clock is ticking toward 3 p.m. Wednesday, when the annual July 31 trade deadline passes and baseball can go back to normal.

That’s even the case for players who have switched teams. Baseball will be normal while some other things will require some adjustments.

Action picked up Sunday on the trade market. The deal of the day was Marcus Stroman going from the Toronto Blue Jays to the New York Mets for their fourth- and sixth-rated prospects.

The Texas Rangers even got into the act, acquiring right-hander Ian Gibaut from the Tampa Bay Rays. Gibaut was designated for assignment and has been assigned to Triple A Nashville.

Stop the presses.

That trade shouldn’t be dismissed. Gibaut could potentially fill a late-innings relief role with an upper-90s fastball and a plus-slider. He also has options remaining, giving the Rangers more depth and roster flexibility.

What Gibaut isn’t is an All-Star starting pitcher. The Rangers have two of those, one who was selected this season and the other in 2012, and each is drawing interest from other clubs.

Mike Minor, the 2019 All-Star, seems likely to be moved. Lance Lynn, tied for the American League lead with 13 wins, has two years left on his contract after this season as opposed one more for Minor.

The Rangers are also getting hit on deals with less flash.

One club official said that the Rangers could move forward with a few possible deals but couldn’t predict what will have happened by 3:01 p.m. Wednesday.

Well, if someone in the know can’t predict what will go down, what chance does the Star-Telegram have?

Exactly. So, take these predictions on who gets traded and where with a grain of salt.

As Chuck Morgan would say, no wagering please.

Mike Minor

Deal or no deal? Deal

Where to? Atlanta Braves

Minor likely wouldn’t be opposed to a reunion with the team that drafted him and gave him his MLB debut. Minor lives in Tennessee, which isn’t far from Atlanta, so his family will be close to home, too. The Braves are deep on minor-league talent, even after their international-signing scandal a few years back, and short on big-league starters. This seems like a fit for both clubs and the pitcher. Minor’s value will never be higher than it is now.

Lance Lynn

Deal or no deal? No deal

The Rangers can’t trade away all of their pitching. Well, they could, but they don’t want to start a rotation from scratch next season. Lynn is a high-strikeout innings eater who just happens to be having an excellent season.

Chris Martin

Deal or no deal? Deal

Where ? Atlanta Braves

The Braves can’t take on every Rangers trade piece, but might try to do so. Martin would add depth in the back of their bullpen. Their current closer is Luke Jackson, the former Rangers first-round pick in 2010, entered Monday with 49 innings pitched, 17 saves and seven blown saves. Martin is a free agent after the season, and the Rangers might try to get something for him before potentially losing him in the off-season. Some thought they had traded him Sunday.

Danny Santana

Deal or no deal? No deal

The Rangers’ hottest hitter is drawing more trade interest. He can play all over the field, can run like the wind and is a switch hitter with some newfound pop. He is also under club control for two more seasons, and the Rangers could make him their baseman for 2020.

Nomar Mazara

Deal or no deal? No deal

The logjam of lefty-hitting corner outfielders won’t be cleared away this week. One reason is the Rangers are unlikely to get the return for Mazara they want. He’s the same player today as he was four seasons ago, but some with the Rangers believe he can be better and increase his value. Then again, guess who’s reportedly looking for a right fielder? The Braves.