Minor on possibility Rangers trade him by the deadline: ‘I’m ready if it does happen’

Mike Minor will know where he will finish the season by Wednesday after the trade deadline passes. AP

Mike Minor is really looking forward to Monday.

The Texas Rangers don’t play after wrapping up their 10-game, three-city road trip Sunday, and that means no reporters will be at his locker to ask him about the July 31 trade deadline.

No teammates, no coaches, no ex-teammates and no ex-coaches, either.

But maybe some friends, family and neighbors.

He will also move a day closer to knowing where he will finish the 2019 season, either with the Rangers or a bevy of teams rumored to be interested in adding the All-Star left-hander to push them to the World Series.

“I don’t know. I really don’t,” Minor said. “I’m not convinced, but I’m ready if it does happen. We’ve been talking about it forever, but it wouldn’t be surprising.”

Minor is the Rangers player drawing the most interest, though teams have also made frequent inquiries on Lance Lynn. The action seems to also be picking up on utility man Danny Santana, and could accelerate more after the Toronto Blue Jays traded infielder Eric Sogard to the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Rangers are anticipating that Minor will be dealt. They pushed his scheduled start Tuesday to Wednesday, a move that didn’t sit well with Minor, and have two options at the ready should a starter be needed to replace Minor on Wednesday.

“Only because of me getting two extra days, I’m not a fan,” Minor said. “If I get traded and they tell me I’m pitching on Friday, then I get, like 10, days. I wasn’t a fan of it, but I’m not GM.”

Jon Daniels is the Rangers’ general manager, and Minor said that he spoke with Daniels about the possibility of a trade. Daniels could only tell Minor that a deal might or might not happen.

Minor has been relying on agent B.B. Abbott to dig up information, much of which runs contrary to what it being reported. It was also reported that the New York Yankees are on Minor’s 10-team no-trade list, and they are one of the teams said to be in the market for a starting pitcher.

Daniels has not presented a trade that would require Minor to waive his clause, and Minor said that he would consider exercising his rights.

“It will depend on what the situation is,” he said. “I have that right. That’s why it’s in there. Sometimes players get bashed for it, fans or media might say something about it, but I’ve played long enough. I have the right to exercise it if it comes up. If it’s not a good fit for me or my family, yeah.”

The Milwaukee Brewers and Philadelphia Phillies tried to land Minor in the off-season and reportedly still have interest in him. Minor’s first team, the Atlanta Braves, are also thought to be looking for a starter, as are just about every other contender.

Even the Houston Astros have interest in adding starting pitching.

Minor is 0-2 with a 6.04 ERA in four July starts and has surrendered seven home runs in 22 1/3 innings. The Rangers aren’t concerned that his value has been damaged by his performance ahead of the deadline.

He acknowledged that it hasn’t been a good month on the mound.

“Talk to you guys more than usual, which isn’t fun for me,” he said. “It’s more so just annoying.”

He won’t have to worry about that noise Monday. The Rangers don’t play.

But his friends, family and neighbors might pester him.