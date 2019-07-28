Trade questions abound after Leclerc, not Martin, blows save in Rangers’ loss to A’s

Nomar Mazara and Danny Santana hit solo home runs Sunday in the sixth inning as the Rangers finished off their 10-game road trip. AP

Jose Leclerc couldn’t hold a one-run ninth-inning lead, and the Texas Rangers saw their chances at a series win wiped away as the Oakland A’s rallied for a 6-5 walk-off victory that raised questions about a possible trade.

Leclerc was pitching for a third straight day while Chris Martin, who had been working as the closer, sat in the bullpen. He last pitched Friday night.

Danny Santana and Nomar Mazara hit solo home runs Sunday in the sixth inning, and Mazara was one of three Rangers who drove in a run in the eighth inning as they rallied to a 5-4 lead.

The Rangers were up 2-1 after five strong innings from rookie Pedro Payano, but he allowed the first two A’s two reach in the sixth and recorded only one out before Jesse Chavez replaced him.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Chavez got his first batter but allowed a two-run double to Chad Pinder. He scored as Santana, playing first base, booted a Robbie Grossman grounder that would have ended the inning with the Rangers down only one run.

Instead, it was 4-2.

But the Rangers rallied against the best of the A’s bullpen, Joakim Soria and Liam Hendriks. Mazara, Willie Calhoun and Asdrubal Cabrera drove in runs a three-run eighth inning that moved the Rangers back into the lead.

Leclerc walked Khris Davis with the bases loaded to force in the winning run. The Rangers finished their 10-game road trip with a 3-7 record.

Payano was charged with three runs in 5 1/3 innings in his first MLB start. He allowed six hits and four walks while striking out four. Santana went 3 for 5 and for the second time in the series was a triple shy of hitting for the cycle.

Also a trade candidate, the speedy Santana was removed for pinch runner Logan Forsythe after a walk in the ninth. The Rangers said later that Santana is dealing with a stiff left calf.