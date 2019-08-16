Rangers may promote a second rookie lefty next week. A veteran lefty faced Twins on Friday

Mike Minor pushed his August scoreless streak to 19 1/3 innings Friday before the Twins score two against him in the fourth inning. AP

After six no-hit, injury-free innings Thursday night for Triple-A Nashville, Joe Palumbo ensured he will start one of the Texas Rangers’ two games Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels.

He might have some company on his trip to Globe Life Park.

Manager Chris Woodward said Friday that the Rangers are strongly leaning toward recalling another rookie left-hander, Brock Burke, to also start a game of the doubleheader.

Burke, acquired in December in the Jurickson Profar trade, would be making his MLB debut.

The Rangers leaned on a veteran Friday night against the Minnesota Twins as they turned to All-Star Mike Minor in a game they eventually lost 4-3. The rotation, though, will get younger and younger next week, even if only for one day.

“We’re kind of hoping that Burke would be that day,” Woodward said. “We’re still debating it, but I would love to see Burke.”

Woodward had a good view of Minor, who entered with a 16-inning scoreless streak that dated to July 31. He hadn’t allowed a run in August until Max Kepler launched a two-run homer in the fourth inning to give the Twins a 2-0 lead.

The shot came after second baseman Rougned Odor dropped an infield popup.

But the Rangers scored the next three runs. The first came in the fourth, as Elvis Andrus raced home on a wild pitch, and they took the lead in the sixth on a two-out, two-run double by Nomar Mazara.

Minor, though, couldn’t hold the lead.

Jonathan Schoop swatted a two-run homer in the seventh on Minor’s 100th pitch to vault the Twins back into the lead, and that Odor error again loomed large.

Burke, who turned 23 on Aug. 4, spent most of the first half on the minor-league injured list because of a blister and shoulder fatigue. He returned to games June 17, rejoined Double-A Frisco on June 30, and was promoted to Nashville earlier this month.

He has completed six innings only twice and has maxed out at 88 pitches, so he might not give the Rangers much length. Burke, though, impressed in spring training, and that intrigue has stuck with Woodward.