Check out the special Texas Rangers’ Nomar Mazara caps for Thursday night

Nomar Mazara on 505-foot home run: ‘That one felt different’

Texas Rangers outfielder Nomar Mazara hit the longest recorded home run at Globe Life Park Friday night. His 505-foot homer is tied for the longest in the Statcast era. By
Are you a Nomar Mazara superfan?

If so, you’ll want to purchase special theme night tickets for the Texas Rangers’ second-half opener against the Houston Astros Thursday night at Globe Life Park.

The special caps were designed by Mazara and a local artist. There’s a limited number of caps available and only available at texasrangers.com/themenights.

A special Joey Gallo-styled cap is scheduled for August 21. The first of the three-cap series was Shin-Soo Choo on July 2.

07.11 Mazara cap 2.jpg
The special Nomar Mazara-styled cap for Thursday night is available through the Texas Rangers theme night tickets. Texas Rangers Texas Rangers

07.11 Mazara cap.jpg
