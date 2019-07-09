Joey Gallo’s first swing in an All-Star Game was a thing of beauty

Joey Gallo on taking walks, All-Star voting and those two dingers in Detroit Joey Gallo homered twice against the Detroit Tigers Thursday afternoon as the Texas Rangers swept the series. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Joey Gallo homered twice against the Detroit Tigers Thursday afternoon as the Texas Rangers swept the series.

Joey Gallo was the only Texas Rangers player available to play in the All-Star Game but he made the most of it.

Gallo sent the first pitch he saw in the seventh inning into the right-field stands for a solo home run to give the American League a 4-1 lead at Jacobs Field in Cleveland.

Joey Gallo. 2020 derby. Pretty please? pic.twitter.com/RUbHx4cMny — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) July 10, 2019

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Gallo’s first at-bat came with the bases empty and two outs after a run-scoring double play. Giants’ left-hander Will Smith replaced Brandon Woodruff to face Gallo. Statcast measured the homer at 112 mph and 397 feet.

Smith had allowed only two homers to left-handed hitters in the past three seasons combined, according to The Athletics’ Jayson Stark.

Gallo, 25, replaced Yankees’ short stop Jorge Polanco in the sixth inning in the ninth spot in the order. He played left field.

It’s Gallo’s first All-Star appearance. He was added as a reserve.

He’s the first Rangers’ player to homer in an All-Star Game since Mark Teixeira in 2005 at Detroit. It’s the fifth time a Texas player has homered in the All-Star Game. The others are Ruben Sierra in 1992, Hank Blalock in 2003, and Alfonso Soriano in 2004.

Gallo’s homer is the hardest-hit base hit in the Statcast era (since 2015).

Started from the bottom, now he's here pic.twitter.com/QtydzNnDUL — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) July 9, 2019

Designated hitter Hunter Pence was voted as the American League’s starting DH but was unavailable because of groin injury. Rangers’ left-hander Mike Minor was also unavailable.

Hunter Pence looks 8 feet tall in this clip. pic.twitter.com/I1O9teJvlZ — Yahoo Sports Canada (@YahooCASports) July 10, 2019