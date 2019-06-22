After Statcast glitch, Nomar Mazara’s 505-foot blast blew up social media

Nomar Mazara on 505-foot home run: ‘That one felt different’ Texas Rangers outfielder Nomar Mazara hit the longest recorded home run at Globe Life Park Friday night. His 505-foot homer is tied for the longest in the Statcast era. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Texas Rangers outfielder Nomar Mazara hit the longest recorded home run at Globe Life Park Friday night. His 505-foot homer is tied for the longest in the Statcast era.

The official Statcast measurements on Nomar Mazara’s historic home run Friday night didn’t show up on the MLB at-bat feed like usual.

The first-inning homer that landed near the back of the upper home run porch in right field at Globe Life Park was eventually estimated at 505 feet, tied for the longest homer hit in the Statcast era and the longest homer ever hit at Globe Life Park. At least since official distance measurements have been kept.

But Statcast wasn’t working properly, so we didn’t find out that it was estimated at 505 feet until Mike Petriello, a Statcast writer for MLB.com, announced the measurement at 7:53 p.m., 34 minutes after Mazara belted his blast. It also had an exit velocity of 109.7 mph and a 27 degree launch angle.

“That one felt different off the bat,” Mazara said. “I didn’t see it [land] because it got out so quickly.”

Mazara tied Trevor Story for the longest homer in the Statcast era (since 2015). Story his 505-foot homer at Coors Field in Denver last September.

A few minutes later, another Statcast writer David Adler posted an image showing the flight path of Mazara’s homer.

“I didn’t know where it went, and then I got to home plate and saw the look on Elvis’ face,” Mazara said. “I knew then I had hit it far. Then [Shin-Soo] Choo told me it was the longest home run ever.”

Reaction to the home run was immediate on social media, but it wasn’t until the official measurement was announced that the sports world started buzzing.

