Mazara’s historic homer not enough as White Sox take opener in 10 innings
Nomar Mazara had been thinking about swiping third for a while
Nomar Mazara hit the longest home run at Globe Life Park and tied the record for longest homer in the Statcast era with a towering, 505-foot blast deep into the back of the upper right-field porch Friday night.
Mazara surpassed his own record for longest homer at Globe Life Park, a 491-foot shot to right field on May 25, 2016. The Rockies’ Trevor Story had a 505-foot homer Sept. 5 at Coors Field.
The two-run, first-inning homer, however, wasn’t enough for the Texas Rangers, who dropped the series opener against the Chicago White Sox 5-4 in 10 innings.
Two singles and a perfectly-placed sacrifice bunt down the first-base line by Yolmer Sanchez pushed across the game-winning run.
Danny Santana’s single to right scored Ronald Guzman to tie Chicago 4-4 in the seventh.
After being spotted a two-run lead, Texas starter Ariel Jurado surrendered a three-run homer to Zack Collins, a rookie who was in his second-career plate appearance. It was his first-career hit and it gave Chicago a 3-2 lead.
After Rougned Odor’s 10th homer of the season in the second inning tied it at 3-3, Jurado again gave up the lead after a double, walk and RBI single by Eloy Jimenez. It took a 6-4-3 double play to hold it to a one-run deficit.
Gallo, Heineman update
Outfielder Joey Gallo worked out in Surprise, Ariz., on Friday and will play in an Arizona Rookie League game on Saturday. He was 2 for 3 with a homer, double, RBI and a walk in a game on Thursday. Gallo is expected to play seven innings in the outfield on Saturday. In two games, Gallo is 2 for 5 with two walks and a strikeout.
Gallo has been on the injured list since May 30 with a left oblique strain. He’s expected to return to Texas’ lineup Tuesday in the series opener in Detroit.
Also in rehab news, outfielder Scott Heineman (left shoulder tightness) was 2 for 4 with four RBIs on Thursday. He’s expected to play nine innings on Saturday. He has been recovering from shoulder surgery and had been on the 60-day IL before playing a week for Triple-A Nashville before returning to rehab in Arizona.
