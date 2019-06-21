Mazara’s historic homer not enough as White Sox take opener in 10 innings

Texas Rangers

Nomar Mazara hit the longest home run at Globe Life Park and tied the record for longest homer in the Statcast era with a towering, 505-foot blast deep into the back of the upper right-field porch Friday night.

Mazara surpassed his own record for longest homer at Globe Life Park, a 491-foot shot to right field on May 25, 2016. The Rockies’ Trevor Story had a 505-foot homer Sept. 5 at Coors Field.

The two-run, first-inning homer, however, wasn’t enough for the Texas Rangers, who dropped the series opener against the Chicago White Sox 5-4 in 10 innings.

Two singles and a perfectly-placed sacrifice bunt down the first-base line by Yolmer Sanchez pushed across the game-winning run.

Danny Santana’s single to right scored Ronald Guzman to tie Chicago 4-4 in the seventh.

After being spotted a two-run lead, Texas starter Ariel Jurado surrendered a three-run homer to Zack Collins, a rookie who was in his second-career plate appearance. It was his first-career hit and it gave Chicago a 3-2 lead.

After Rougned Odor’s 10th homer of the season in the second inning tied it at 3-3, Jurado again gave up the lead after a double, walk and RBI single by Eloy Jimenez. It took a 6-4-3 double play to hold it to a one-run deficit.

Gallo, Heineman update

Outfielder Joey Gallo worked out in Surprise, Ariz., on Friday and will play in an Arizona Rookie League game on Saturday. He was 2 for 3 with a homer, double, RBI and a walk in a game on Thursday. Gallo is expected to play seven innings in the outfield on Saturday. In two games, Gallo is 2 for 5 with two walks and a strikeout.

Gallo has been on the injured list since May 30 with a left oblique strain. He’s expected to return to Texas’ lineup Tuesday in the series opener in Detroit.

Also in rehab news, outfielder Scott Heineman (left shoulder tightness) was 2 for 4 with four RBIs on Thursday. He’s expected to play nine innings on Saturday. He has been recovering from shoulder surgery and had been on the 60-day IL before playing a week for Triple-A Nashville before returning to rehab in Arizona.

