Texas Rangers
Baseball cap designed by Shin-Soo-Choo available to fans for July 2 Texas Rangers game
Shin-Soo Choo, Nomar Mazara, and Joey Gallo each worked with local artists to design a special Rangers cap showcasing their personality.
Choo’s cap is first up, and it’s available with the Theme Night ticket for the July 2 game through texasrangers.com/themenights.
Choo Cap
- Pick up a cap designed by Shin-Soo Choo and a local DFW artist at Globe Life Park on July 2
- Several Rangers players worked with artists from the Metroplex to design custom caps reflecting their individual style and culture
- Choo’s cap is the first up, and fans can get it with Theme Night tickets purchased for the 7:05 p.m. game against the Angels
- Only a limited number of caps are available, and tickets must be purchased through texasrangers.com/themenights
- Stay tuned for caps from Nomar Mazara on July 11 and Joey Gallo on August 21
Comments