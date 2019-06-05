Dirk with the first pitch, Elvis with the passed ball Former Dallas Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki threw out the ceremonial first pitch Wednesday night before the Texas Rangers’ game. Shortstop Elvis Andrus had some trouble catching it. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Former Dallas Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki threw out the ceremonial first pitch Wednesday night before the Texas Rangers’ game. Shortstop Elvis Andrus had some trouble catching it.

The pitch was a bit high and outside, but the catcher, Elvis Andrus, should have caught it.

“Clearly an error on the catcher,” said former Dallas Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki, who threw out the first pitch Wednesday at Globe Life Park. “Elvis can’t even catch a cold. ... He made me look bad.”

Nowitzki was on hand for the Texas Rangers game against the Baltimore Orioles as part of the Mavericks Night promotion. His appearance came the day after he and the family return from a vacation to the beach and Disney World, and he squeezed it into a retirement schedule that includes no working out and no concerns about his diet.

“I haven’t worked out yet in over two months,” he said. “It’s been a blast. It’s been everything I’ve dreamed of: Drinking everything, eating everything in sight on vacation without worrying about anything about staying in shape.”

Nowitzki is holding his annual celebrity softball game Friday, and expects to eventually fall into a routine. Yes, he plans to start working out again to shed the 20 pounds he said he has gained since the Mavs’ season ended in April.

“I have zero motivation to go workout,” he said. “At 7 feet, you can hide it pretty good.”

The crowd gave Nowitzki a standing ovation, and the City of Dallas is planning to name a street after him near American Airlines Center.

“All the support has been overwhelming,” he said.