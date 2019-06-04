A game that had everything boils down to what the Rangers had on the mound

Shin-Soo Choo rounds the bases Tuesday night after hitting the 200th home run of his career. It was an afterthought after a 12-11 Rangers loss. AP

That one had a little bit of everything.

A player, Pedro Severino, hit three home runs.

Another, Dwight Smith Jr., drove in six runs.

The team they play for committed four errors and nearly blew a 12-5 ninth-inning lead.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The other team’s starting pitcher was no good.

Their first reliever, David Carpenter, hadn’t pitched in the majors in four years.

Their leadoff hitter, Shin-Soo Choo, connected for his 200th career homer.

Here’s some Rangers Reaction from a 12-11 loss to the Baltimore Orioles.

1. Manager Chris Woodward, bless his positive soul, shouldered some blame after the Rangers’ furious six-run rally in the ninth fell a run short.





He had to go with the other guys in the bullpen, including the guy who hadn’t pitched in the majors since July 5, 2015. Carpenter allowed three runs to score, two of them his, after replacing Drew Smyly.

Carpenter was blaming himself after the game. Smyly didn’t wait around to talk to the media.

Shelby Miller was asked to pitch a third inning, and it resulted in a two-run homer. Brett Martin was asked to pitch a third inning, and it resulted in a solo shot.

But Woodward couldn’t go to the main relievers when his team was down 6-2, 9-2 and 11-3.

Woodward gave Smyly the benefit of the doubt, again, after another shaky outing. Maybe Smyly is one of those Tommy John recipients who takes a little extra time to get all the way back. Maybe pitching coach Julio Rangel will find something in Smyly’s mechanics to help him improve his command.

When Smyly has executed this season, Woodward said, he’s been pretty good.

Those instances have not been the norm, though, as a 7.93 ERA would suggest. He was trending the right way last month, even putting together a quality start and a win at Anaheim, but the last two outings have been significant steps back.

How can the Rangers go forward with him in the rotation?

2. Right-hander Kyle Dowdy is down with an elbow impingement, the severity of which is unknown. He’s on the 10-day injured list, a transaction that isn’t as simple for Rule 5 picks.





They can do on the IL, but they also are required to spend 90 days on the active roster. Dowdy has been active all season for a total of 67 days, so the Rangers can get up to 90 even if he is out a couple months.

Don’t be surprised if they go into the four corners offense with this one, similar to what they tried to do with 2018 Rule 5 pick Carlos Tocci. Dowdy will need time to heal and then will have to start a throwing program. He can spend 30 days on a rehab assignment.

Sept. 1, when rosters expand, might not be too much of a stretch.

Dowdy has pitched sparingly since being acquired the day before Opening Day, and that has contributed to him not pitched all that well. He could get more reps on his rehab assignment, and possibly even transition back to the starter’s role he had during much of his time in the minors.

The Rangers should consider that in light of their shortfall of advanced starters in the minors. It could serve them well next season. They could get a look at him in the rotation in September if they are out of contention.

The final month could be the next time Dowdy is seen on the active roster.

3. The busiest day of the MLB draft is Wednesday, when 30 rounds will be held. Eight were held Tuesday after two (plus compensatory rounds) were held Monday night.





The Rangers selected Texas Tech third baseman Josh Jung with the eighth overall pick.

The final 30 aren’t throwaways. Just ask Ian Kinsler and Mitch Moreland, both 17th-round picks; Jeffrey Springs, a 30th-rounder; or Jesse Chavez, selected in the 42nd round before the draft was shortened.

But a look at the Rangers roster shows a bunch of first-round pick, just not by the Rangers. Jeff Mathis, Delino DeShields, Miller, Mike Minor, Lance Lynn and Logan Forsythe were all selected in the first round.

Hunter Pence and Smyly were second-rounders, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Martin were fourth-rounders.

So, the Rangers understandably have high expectations for Jung, comp pick Davis Wendzel and second-rounder Ryan Garcia. They expect third-rounder Justin Slaten and fifth-rounder Cody Bradford to be starters professionally, and fourth-rounder Cody Freeman to add pop while sticking at shortstop.

What will happen with them? Check back in two or three years. Maybe four or five.

That’s the nature of the MLB draft.