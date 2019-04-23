What had Andrus in panic mode early Monday night? And what’s new with Odor and Guzman?

Andrus admits to fearing the worst after getting plunked X-rays on the right hand of Texas Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus were negative Monday night, but he was initially scared of a fracture after getting hit by a pitch. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK X-rays on the right hand of Texas Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus were negative Monday night, but he was initially scared of a fracture after getting hit by a pitch.

The first thing that popped into Elvis Andrus’ mind as he writhed in pain in the first inning Monday was something akin to, “Oh, no. Not again.”

That’s probably the G-rated version.

The Texas Rangers shortstop was hit on outside of his right hand, just below the wrist, just more than a year after he was plunked below the right elbow and suffered a broken arm that cost him two months.

“I’m not going to lie: That was the first thing that came to my mind,” Andrus said. “I was like, ‘No way. I can’t go back to back with a broken bone in my body.’”

Luckily for him, x-rays were negative, though swelling did affect a key at-bat and took him out of another in the Rangers’ 6-1 loss to the Oakland A’s.

The Rangers were down 2-0 in the fifth when Andrus batted with runners at second and third after a double steal. He chased a Chris Bassitt curveball in the dirt and struck out.

He was scheduled to hit in the seventh, but was removed for pinch hitter Patrick Wisdom with runners at first and third. Wisdom doubled to left field to drive in the Rangers’ lone run.

In the first at-bat after being hit, Andrus was up 3-0 in the count before taking three straight strikes.

“As so as I got to 3-0, I was like hopefully he can give me a walk,” he said. “I was just trying to get more time to have some feeling in my hand.”

The news was also good at other spots in the infield. Second baseman Rougned Odor could rejoin the Rangers as early as Friday, manager Chris Woodward said, and first baseman Ronald Guzman could be back by the start of the next homestand April 30.

Odor tested his sore right knee Monday by running the bases while Guzman was in Arlington for a follow-up MRI on his right hamstring. They will take live batting practice Tuesday and joined Triple A Nashville on Wednesday.

Odor won’t be gone long. He could join the Rangers in Seattle on either Friday or Saturday.