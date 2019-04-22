No American League player last week was better than Joey Gallo was for the Rangers

Joey Gallo matched a career-high with five RBIs … without a home run Texas Rangera slugger Joey Gallo drove in a career-high five RBIs without hitting a home run after going 2 for 3 with a double and his first-career sacrifice fly. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Texas Rangera slugger Joey Gallo drove in a career-high five RBIs without hitting a home run after going 2 for 3 with a double and his first-career sacrifice fly.

The best start to a season in Joey Gallo’s career now has official validation after the Texas Rangers outfielder was selected as the American League Player of the Week.

The outfielder batted an AL-leading .478 (11 for 23) with four homers, seven extra-base hits, a league-high 11 RBIs and eight runs scored over six games last week as the Rangers went 5-1.

His 1.174 slugging percentage also led the league.

Gallo’s biggest game came Sunday in an 11-10 win over the Houston Astros. He drove in five runs with a triple, a groundout, a bloop single and the first sacrifice fly of his career.

Gallo also connected for two homers as the Rangers swept three games from the Los Angels Angels.