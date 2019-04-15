Delino DeShields on his charismatic 3-year-old look-alike Texas Rangers center fielder Delino DeShields was one of the heroes Sunday in a comeback win, and he was the hero to a 3-year-old fan. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Texas Rangers center fielder Delino DeShields was one of the heroes Sunday in a comeback win, and he was the hero to a 3-year-old fan.

For those who have found the Texas Rangers’ post-victory Powerade baths tiresome, the one from Sunday led to a pretty special moment between Delino DeShields and a young fan who is awfully enamored with the center fielder.

Jude Roe, all 3 years old of him, has DeShields’ look down pat, including the blue flat top. After getting noticed on television during the Rangers’ eventual 8-7 victory over the Oakland Athletics, Jude was noticed by DeShields, too.

“Honestly, I probably wouldn’t have even seen him if I hadn’t gotten the Gatorade bath,” DeShields said. “It just all kind of worked out the way it was supposed to.”

DeShields delivered the game-winning run in the eighth inning with a two-out bunt hit that scored Danny Santana from third base. He was the postgame interview on Fox Sports Southwest with reporter Emily Jones, and received the customary sports-drink drenching.

Once the interview was finished, DeShields moved toward the stands to Jude, who was with his mother Anna Roe. Almost without hesitation, but with Mom’s permission, DeShields took Jude into the dugout, up the tunnel and into the Rangers’ clubhouse.

Jones snagged a video of the interaction and posted it to the tune of more than 500,000 views as of first pitch Monday.

Pretty cool moment, courtesy of @LinoDeShields and one of the cutest kids on the planet. pic.twitter.com/shPBd6ucYj — Emily Jones (@EmilyJonesMcCoy) April 14, 2019

“It was a pretty cool experience for him,” DeShields said. “His mom said he can’t stop talking about it. That makes me happy. He walked right in here like he belonged in here. He had a lot of charisma and a great smile. A great kid.”

Jude woke up Monday at his home in Granbury and seemingly wanted to make sure that he hadn’t been dreaming Sunday.

“He did wake up and go straight to the mirror relieved that his hair was still blue,” Anna Roe said. “I’m not sure he has quit talking or smiling today, and we had to call everyone he knows.”