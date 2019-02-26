Rangers individual tickets on sale Friday. Promo schedule available now. Plan accordingly

Before getting to the fun stuff, here’s some news to know:

Individual tickets for 77 of the 81 Texas Rangers home games this season – excluding Opening Day and the final three games at Globe Life Park – are set to go on sale at 9 a.m. Friday.

Fans can purchase tickets at the First Base box office at Globe Life Park, online at texasrangers.com or by calling 972-RANGERS. Details on how to acquire tickets for the Globe Life Park finale, Sept. 27-29 against the New York Yankees, will be released at a later date.

Now, the fun stuff, also known as the promotional schedule.

The Rangers will commemorate Globe Life Park with nine – 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 – bobblehead dolls, the first of which will be given away April 20. The June 8 bobblehead honors Adrian Beltre’s 3,000th hit and coincides with the retirement of his jersey.

All bobbleheads are for the first 15,000 fans.

April 20: Snapple/Tom Thumb “The Batting Champs” Michael Young Bobblehead (first in a series of two)

May 3: Coca-Cola/Kroger “The Catch” Gary Matthews, Jr. Bobblehead

June 1: Dr Pepper/Albertsons “The Batting Champs” Josh Hamilton Bobblehead (second in a series of two)

June 8: Dr Pepper/Brookshire’s “The 3000th Hit” Adrian Beltre Bobblehead on June 8

June 22: Dairy MAX “The ’95 All-Star Game” Ivan Rodriguez Bobblehead on June 22

July 31: Medical City Healthcare “The “96 Clinch” Juan Gonzalez Bobblehead on July 13

Aug. 3: Coca-Cola/Albertsons/Tom Thumb “The Rusty Dive” Rusty Greer Bobblehead (first in a series of two)

Aug. 17: Coca-Cola/Walmart “The Perfect Game” Kenny Rogers Bobblehead (second in a series of two)

Sept. 14: “Hello A.L. Pennant” Neftali Feliz/Bengie Molina Bobblehead

There are six others promotional giveaways that aren’t bobbleheads.





March 31: Great Moments in Globe Life Park Calendar (first 15,000 fans)

April 13: Taco Casa Arlington Stadium T-Shirt (first 15,000 fans 14 and older)

May 19: Carter BloodCare Final Season Logo Cap (first 15,000 fans)

June 2: Fox Sports Southwest/Blue Cross Blue Shield Globe Life Park T-Shirt (first 15,000 fans 14 and older)

Sept. 28: TXU Energy 2010 A.L. Pennant Scoreboard Replica (all fans)

Sept. 29: Globe Life Final Game T-Shirt (all fans)

Like fireworks? The Rangers have 16 fireworks shows planned, 13 of them on Fridays. The excepts are July 3-4 and Sept. 28.

Like concerts? The Rangers have three of those planned, too:

May 4: Koe Wetzel, presented by Budweiser. Also, Bark in the Park is before the game

May 5: For King and Country, presented by Buckner International

Sept. 14: Aaron Lewis, presented by Budweiser

Like kids, or ones 13 and under? The first 15,000 can grab promo items on these dates:

June 7: Final Season Logo and MLB Play Ball Plastic Ball & Bat Set

June 9: Denny’s/Elvis Andrus Infield Base Set