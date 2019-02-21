Rangers’ Brady Feigl has same-named look-alike pitching for A’s. Are these Feigls related?

The last name Feigl is nothing like the phonebook-filling Jones, Smith or Wilson.

The first name Brady isn’t nearly as rare, but how many people in the world named Brady Feigl could there possibly be?

At least two, as it turns out, and both of them are in professional baseball and look very much alike with red hair, beards and glasses. One of them is in his first big-league spring training this year with the Texas Rangers.

That would be Brady Feigl, a 28-year-old left-handed relief pitcher. Not Brady Feigl, the 23-year-old right-handed starting pitcher in the Oakland A’s system.

Now, they’re both becoming somewhat famous for their name, thanks to Inside Edition. The TV entertainment show brought them together in September because of the name and the looks, and last week brought them together again to take DNA tests to see if they are related.

“They said they got a good response from their viewers and wanted to do a DNA test, and we both agreed to it,” said the Rangers’ Brady Feigl, who finished last season at Triple A. “Probably the weirdest thing I’ve ever done is spit in a vial while they were FaceTiming us and filming us.”

The filming of the reveal took place Feb. 15 in the Rangers’ clubhouse, and the episode aired Tuesday.

And the results?

Not related, and that didn’t surprise the lefty.

“It’s obviously my dad’s side, and I felt like he knew,” Feigl said. “Him kind of being a history person, I feel like he would have known if there were some other Feigls around. I never thought there was a possibility, but I think it’s pretty cool. It’s very unique.”