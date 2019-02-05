Make your plans now. Rangers reveal Beltre jersey retirement on this June Saturday

Many had speculated when in June the Texas Rangers were going to retire Adrian Beltre’s jersey after the club announced late last month it would be doing so. Those who picked June 8 are the big winners.

The Rangers will retire No. 29 on the second Saturday of June in an 8:05 p.m. game against the Oakland A’s. The first 15,000 fans through the Globe Life Park gates will receive a 3,000th hit bobblehead doll of Beltre.

Beltre collected career hit No. 3,000 on July 30, 2017, only moments after Ivan Rodriguez was enshrined in the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Beltre, who retired in November, finished with 3,166 hits, good for 15th in MLB history.

The Rangers have previously retired No. 34 (Nolan Ryan), No. 26 (Johnny Oates) and No. 42 (Jackie Robinson).