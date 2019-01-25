First of many honors for Beltre is coming this season. Here’s what Rangers have planned

That was fast, though no one is going to complain about this:

The Texas Rangers will retire Adrian Beltre’s No. 29 this season.

The final date hasn’t been announced, but the decision was revealed Friday night to close the Winter Warm Up at Texas Live! Rangers Hall of Famer Michael Young, whose No. 10 has not been retired, informed the crowd of the decision.

“It’s the single highest honor that a team can give to a player,” Young said.

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

The Rangers are aiming for a date in June after speaking with Beltre, who is on vacation in Europe with shortstop Elvis Andrus. Owner Ray Davis phoned Beltre on Tuesday to let him know of the forthcoming honor.





Beltre retired Nov. 20 after 21 seasons in the majors, the final eight with the Rangers. He collected the 3,000th hit of his career June 30, 2017, and finished with 3,166 hits. That’s 15th in MLB history, eight among right-handed hitters, and the most by a third baseman and a player from Latin America.

He had 1,277 hits with the Rangers and became the face of the franchise as one of the most respected players in the game and as one who had the most fun playing.