What fans need to know, especially the autograph information, for Rangers Fan Fest

Texas Rangers Fan Fest arrives Saturday morning at 9 a.m. and runs until 4 p.m., and the highlight each year is the opportunity to get autographs of players, coaches, alumni and announcers with the club.

The Rangers have broken down autograph sessions into 75 minutes at five different locations at Globe Life Park. Those signing autographs and their location will be revealed an hour before their sessions begins.

Autograph schedule

Capital One Club: 9 a.m., 10:15 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:45 p.m., 2 p.m.

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Jack Daniel’s Ballroom: 9:15 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 1 p.m., 2:15 p.m.

Batter’s Eye Club: 9:30 a.m., 10:45 a.m., noon, 1:15 a.m., 2:30 p.m.

Visitor’s clubhouse: 9:45 a.m., 11 a.m., 12:15 p.m., 1:30 p.m, 2:45 p.m.

Jack Daniel’s Lounge: 9:15 a.m. 10:30 a.m., 11:45 a.m, 1 p.m., 2:15 p.m.

Scheduled to sign (subject to change)

Steve Buechele, Matt Bush, Willie Calhoun, Zac Curtis, Delino DeShields, Ryan Dorow, Demarcus Evans, Joey Gallo, Nick Gardewine, Rusty Greer, Tom Grieve, Jose Guzman, Ronald Guzman, Toby Harrah, Taylor Hearn, Scott Heineman, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Jose Leclerc, Lance Lynn, Chris Martin, Nomar Mazara, Zach McAllister, Mark McLemore, C.J. Nitkowski, Rougned Odor, Darren Oliver, Tyler Phillips, Ivan Rodriguez, Jeff Russell, Connor Sadzeck, Adrian Sampson, Drew Smyly, Jeffrey Springs, Jose Trevino, Patrick Wisdom, Chris Woodward

What fans need

Start with a ticket, which cost $10 for adults, $8 for season ticket holders and $5 for kids 13-under. Tickets can be purchased now online at texasrangers.com/fanfest or beginning at 7 a.m. Saturday at the First Base ticket office. The First Base and Home Plate gates open at 8:30 a.m.

All autograph sessions will require a Winning Autograph Ticket, which can be found in the middle of the event program. The first 6,000 fans are eligible to receive a Winning Autograph Ticket.

Those who have purchased All Autograph passes can skip to the front of the line for each session. A limited number of passes are available at texasrangers.com/fanfest.

Players will sign a maximum of 225 autographs. There will be no photos and no personalized autographs.

Others highlights

Fan Fest will again include Q&A sessions throughout the day in the All You Can Eat Porch.

Fans can also grab a sneak peak of the construction of Globe Life Field. A viewing area will be set up in left field of the new park with sight lines that allow fans to see the construction.

Kids play for free in the Rangers Kids Zone.

Free tours of the Rangers clubhouse and dugout.