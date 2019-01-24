A deal first reported two days ago is now official: Rangers sign Asdrubal Cabrera

The deal first reported two days ago is now official, meaning the Texas Rangers officially have a veteran third baseman to replace Adrian Beltre and Jurickson Profar.

Asdrubal Cabrera’s one-year deal for $5 million became official Thursday morning, as announced on the Rangers’ Twitter account. General manager Jon Daniels declined to confirm the initial tweet on the deal, from Ken Rosenthal, on Tuesday when in a group session with local beat writers.

Sources, though, later confirmed that Cabrera, a 12-year veteran, was coming to Arlington to solidify a spot that until then was to be manned by rookie Patrick Wisdom. The Rangers designated infielder Jack Reinheimer for assignment to create a spot on the 40-man roster for Cabrera.

Cabrera, 33, is a switch-hitter who played mostly second base last season but played shifted to shortstop and third after being traded by the New York Mets to the Philadelphia Phillies.

He finished with 23 home runs and 75 RBIs while batting .262 in 147 games.