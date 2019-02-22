Let the games begin. Here’s a guide for what to expect when watching Rangers this spring

The Cactus League schedule is upon the Texas Rangers, who open the 33-game campaign Saturday as the visiting team at their home stadium.

The Kansas City Royals, who share the Surprise Recreation Campus and Surprise Stadium with the Rangers, will be the Rangers’ initial spring foe, followed Sunday by a home game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Spring training isn’t much like the regular season at all, though the games begin to have some resemblance toward the end of camp. The early games and most road games provide a chance for young players, veterans competing for roster spots and even some top prospects to make an impression on the big-league coaching staff.

Manager Chris Woodward, though, wants the young players, especially the young starting pitchers to understand that results are secondary to being committed to doing their job the right way.

That goes for the regulars, too, and also wins and losses. A team’s spring record isn’t too important, as games can be decided well after the regulars have showered and gone home.

“Not being complacent in games is a big one,” Woodward said. “If you’re going to play – whether it’s three innings, five innings, seven innings or nine innings – play each pitch. Keep the same intensity throughout. I want to make sure it’s clear to these guys that we’re still competing.”

Here’s a primer for what spring training might look like.

Expect lots of young guys

It’s not that the projected regulars won’t play early in spring games, but they’re not going to play long when they do.

That’s nothing new or unusual. Players are built up, usually getting three innings to open the spring slate before graduating to five and beyond.

Those who fill in for the regulars will be possible bench candidates, followed by minor-leaguers in big-league camp and JICs – just-in-case players from minor-league camp. Some big-name prospects will pop up from time to time.

Back to the regulars. Ron Washington used to insist that position players play nine innings at the end of camp. Jeff Banister was much more lenient there. Woodward is more like Washington in that regard.

“You can’t just turn on a switch,” Woodward said. “Some guys feel like they can. Some teams feel like they can. I like to play that game.”

Pitchers, too

Spring training is so long so that pitchers’ arms can gain strength through a gentle, low-risk progression. Starting pitchers might not throw any more than 30 pitches their first two starts.

There are other ways to build arm strength, through bullpen sessions and in minor-league games where the game situations can be controlled against the free-swinging hitters looking to show up a big-league starter.

Also, don’t fret the results until the last start of the spring, if then. If a starter gives up five runs in an outing, chances are he was working exclusively on his fastball command or a getting the feel for an off-speed pitch or “getting his work in.”

They will get more and more dialed in by the end of camp.

Not road warriors

Don’t expect to catch many veterans and regulars in road games, especially if the games are on the east side of the valley.

MLB rules say that four “everyday” players must appear in road lineups, but that can be a loosely defined term. Young lineup regulars will make more trips than, say, Elvis Andrus and Shin-Soo Choo.

There are exceptions, like weekend games in tony Scottsdale, where players can go to a fancy meal or take their wives or girlfriends out on the town. Also, regulars will travel more late in camp as the regular season nears.

Check the clock

The 20-second pitch clock will be used, though the Rangers said they aren’t entirely sure how strictly it will be enforced.

The clock has been used in the minors since 2015. Basically, the pitcher has 20 seconds to throw a pitch when the bases are empty and the batter needs to be in the box, and umpires can issue warnings before applying penalties.

If a pitcher is deemed in violation, a ball is added to the count. If a batter is in violation, he gets slapped with a strike.

The pitch clock is being used this spring in case MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred decides to unilaterally implement the clock for the regular season.

More access

It’s important to understand the following: Players aren’t going to sit down and have a beer with fans, but they are more laid-back and more willing to interact with fans and sign autographs than they might be during the regular season.

The best way to get more access to players is by visiting a practice on the back fields to the south of Surprise Stadium. Park along Bullard Avenue for the gate to the practices.

Players walk among the fans and are more accommodating to autograph requests. The back fields are where minor-leaguers will be working out, too, and, in a few weeks, playing games.

Those following the rebuild by be interested in seeing what the Rangers have on the farm.

Getting there

Surprise Stadium is the most remote Cactus League venue from Sky Harbor International Airport near downtown Phoenix.

From there, take Interstate 10 west to Highway 303, shoot north for about 10 miles and exit either Greenway Road or Bell Road. Turn right, head east for about two miles to Bullard Avenue, and take a left. Voila, you’re there.

Allow about 45 minutes. No matter what Google Maps or whatever app you use says, do not take Grand Avenue (Highway 60) from Phoenix.

The stadium itself remains one of the best in the Cactus League despite it getting up in years. This is the 18th spring the Rangers have called Surprise Stadium their home, and will be for some time.

Their lease with the City of Surprise runs through 2030.

Surprising Surprise

Here’s what many have come to realize after many years of covering spring training or working for the Rangers during spring training: Surprise isn’t a bad town.

Really.

It has everything that a person really needs, except proximity to the airport. Lots of restaurants, more and more bars, an Orangetheory Fitness studio, golf courses galore, hotels, movie theaters, you name it.

The 2017 census listed Surprise’s population of 134,085. That’s only 2,000 fewer people that Denton.