Rangers’ Cactus League schedule begins Saturday. Here’s who they plan to use on the mound

By Jeff Wilson

February 20, 2019 10:51 AM

SURPRISE, Ariz.

One of the most anticipated moments of spring training for the beat writers arrived Wednesday morning, and, man, do we need to get lives.

But the starting pitchers for the Texas Rangers’ first four Cactus League games were announced, as well as the pitchers who will be pitching the rest of those games.

Right-hander Ariel Jurado is scheduled to start the lid-lifter Saturday against the Kansas City Royals and left-hander Yohander Mendez is listed for Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Lefty Mike Minor, the likely Opening Day starter March 28 against the Chicago Cubs, is probable for Monday against the Cleveland Indians, and newcomer Lance Lynn for Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners.

The Rangers only have Lynn listed for Tuesday. The rest are below.

Saturday at Royals: Ariel Jurado, Adrian Sampson, Jonathan Hernandez, Luke Farrell, Michael Tonkin, Yoel Espinal, Kyle Bird

Sunday vs. Brewers: Yohander Mendez, Joe Palumbo, Brett Martin, Zach McAllister, Miguel Del Pozo, Jeanmar Gomez, Zac Curtis, Connor Sadzeck

Monday at Indians: Mike Minor, Jeffrey Springs, Ariel Hernandez, C.D. Pelham, Tim Dillard, Brock Burke, Taylor Hearn, Richelson Pena

Tuesday at Seattle: Lance Lynn

