A players-only ‘hotel’ in Arizona? Rangers hoping for local approval to start construction

Thursday could be a big day for the Texas Rangers in local government.

The Surprise Planning and Zoning Commission will consider site-plan approval for a new Texas Rangers facility that essentially will serve as a year-round hotel for players and staff.

The project would cover 83,000 square feet just to the east of Bullard Avenue and across the street from the Surprise Recreation Campus. The area currently is a parking lot and an otherwise vacant field.

Rangers officials didn’t want to speak about the project until after the vote, but they aren’t expecting any issues in landing approval. The Rangers have had housing agreements with two local hotels, primarily the Residence Inn by Marriott, within walking distance of the complex, but have tired of paying room rates that have steadily increased.

The housing facility would be similar to an extended-stay hotel with suites that feature bedrooms and bathrooms flanking a common living area and kitchenette. During slow times, the Rangers could offer lodging for youth, prep and college sports teams that might be in town for games or tournaments.

Rangers owners and the City of Arlington are in the process of building Globe Life Field, which is scheduled to open next season. The Surprise housing complex, if approved, would be funded solely by Rangers ownership and could be ready by next winter.