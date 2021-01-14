With stem cells, Aledo senior QB returns to the field after 2 months from torn ACL

When Aledo’s Ethan McBrayer tore his right ACL during the first week of fall practice in September, it looked like his senior season was going to be a complete wash.

McBrayer arrived in Aledo last spring, hoping to become the Bearcats’ starting quarterback.

He was all-state at Godley in 2019 when he threw for 2,738 yards and 33 touchdowns.

But thanks to stem-cell research, McBrayer was back in pads two months later and will be on the field Friday when Aledo plays Crosby for its 10th football state championship.

“It was very difficult to begin with after hearing I wouldn’t play the rest of the season,” McBrayer said. “Hearing that I wouldn’t be able to play and have to undergo surgery was very troubling.”

The McBrayers went looking for other options. They didn’t want a lost season. They researched successful stem cell stories. A stem cell injection allows the knee to repair itself without surgery.

However, doctors explained how the stem cell procedure wasn’t widely used in younger athletes due to the lack of data.

But it was a risk McBrayer was willing to take.

“Since the stems cells were introduced, it was a big relief. After we heard about the stem cells and knowing I would be able to put pads back on again, playing or not, was definitely a life-changer,” he said.

Stem cell timeline

McBrayer received a pre-injection in mid-September, which preps the knee and ACL area for the stem cells.

He also went through a platelet rich plasma procedure, a non-surgical blood platelet treatment that’s typically used to treat muscle strains, tears and minor arthritis. It is also used to help stimulate the stem cells to work harder in repairing injured tissues.

He was instructed to not put any weight on the knee for two weeks and was put on a strict diet that included no processed foods, no sugar, and a lot of water, vitamins and protein.

In six weeks, McBrayer started jogging.

In seven weeks, he suited up for his first football game and took part in pregame activities. His first game in pads was Nov. 20 against Mansfield Timberview. He got to play the final snap.

“There was no sign of the injury,” father Michael McBrayer said. “Ethan was performing all duties normally. The coaches were cautiously optimistic and have been extremely supportive and helpful.”

Nine weeks after his diagnosis, on Nov. 27, McBrayer played in his first home game against Cleburne and got to play the final two series.

Did Aledo coach Tim Buchanan think McBrayer would return this season?

“Absolutely not,” he said. “The fact that he’s come back and playing is shocking.”

Added McBrayer: “I had to gain some mobility back and lift a lot more to get back to my strength and get back into throwing while putting weight on it. I’m nearly 100%.”

Staying Involved

While McBrayer was rehabbing, he continued to go to every practice and game he could make and remained a vital part of the program.

“He’s had a great attitude,”Buchanan said. “At first, he was severely depressed and rightfully so. But he got the stem cells to help repair the torn ligament and his attitude changed. He was more upbeat. He’s been a great teammate. He helps the other quarterbacks with any questions they have.

“They have all done a good job staying connected. Sometimes when a kid gets hurt and one being a season-ending type of injury, you lose contact, but Ethan is always out there on the field and staying involved.”

McBrayer said his teammates were great throughout the process.

“They have helped me stay on top of my rehab and have worked with me throughout the healing process and kept me included,” he said. “It’s the best way to go because you don’t lose much strength and you’re healing in a natural way.”

On Dec. 4, Aledo beat Burleson and McBrayer completed his first pass for 30 yards in the third quarter. He got to play most of the fourth quarter. He also played the entire fourth quarter in Aledo’s bi-district win over Dallas Hillcrest.

“He had no issues. He was still getting stronger and more confident every week,” Michael McBrayer said. “We can’t express enough appreciation for coach Buchanan, the offensive coaches and the trainer for the support and the encouragement they’ve given Ethan to keep working to get back out on to the field.

“We have been amazed how a coach with so much success, fame, a busy football season and a playoff push treats Ethan and our family. It’s truly a testimony to the program they have built in Aledo.”

Going for 10

The Bearcats (12-1) take on Crosby (12-3) in the Class 5A Division 2 title game at 1 p.m. Friday at AT&T Stadium.

A win would put Aledo at 10 state titles, more than any other school in Texas high school football history.

“Hard to really comprehend, but when you look at it, you become extremely proud of these kids and all the kids that have ever worn an Aledo uniform the past 60 years,” Buchanan said. “All the coaches, players, principals, superintendents involved ... it’s not just one person, it’s a whole team and I’m thankful for all the help everyone has done.”

Aledo is making its 12th title game appearance while Crosby is making its first since 1960.

Aledo senior running back DeMarco Roberts is averaging 205 yards with 18 total touchdowns through five playoff games.

But Buchanan knows his defense needs to slow the Crosby offense.

Crosby seniors Reggie Branch and Deniquez Dunn have accounted for 5,718 yards and 73 TDs. Senior wide receiver Jaylen Herman has 65 catches for 1,262 yards and 14 TDs.

Said Buchanan: “They have big-time players. We’ll need to figure out how to slow them down early in the game, and we don’t want to give them any momentum.”