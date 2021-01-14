Texas high school football experts predict winners of top games for state title games

The top high school football minds in the state of Texas are teaming up with the Star-Telegram to offer up their predictions for some of the best games in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex each week of the 2020 season.

Our esteemed cast of prognosticators

Brian Gosset - The Star-Telegram’s Prep Sports Editor

Erin Hartigan - Host/reporter on Fox Sports Southwest covering high school football, New Orleans Pelicans, Texas Rangers, Big 12

Ric Renner - Anchor/reporter on Fox Sports Southwest covering high school football, San Antonio Spurs, Texas Rangers, Big 12

Greg Tepper - Managing editor at Dave Campbell’s Texas Football and Fox Sports Southwest high school football analyst

Matt Diggs - High school football Analyst, Writer for The Old Coach

Ashley Pickle - Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Video Producer

Jason Howell - Senior Recruiting Analyst for TexAgs.com

Kenny Matthews - Friday Night Glory Analyst

Tarrance Johnson - Friday Night Glory Analyst

Matthew Davidson - The Top Texas Prospects Show Analyst

Marc Henry - The Top Texas Prospects Show Analyst

Nolan Ruth - Founder of Nolan and Company Sports

Stephen Peters - High School Sports Freelancer Extraordinaire

Derek Johnson - Texas Redzone Report

Season Record

Greg Tepper 162-41

Ashley Pickle 160-43

Stephen Peters 160-43

Matt Diggs 159-44

Ric Renner 157-46

Jason Howell 156-47

Erin Hartigan 156-47

Derek Johnson 154-49

Nolan Ruth 148-55

Tarrance Johnson 148-55

Kenny Matthews 141-62

Brian Gosset 139-64

Marc Henry 133-71

Matt Davidson 121-82

Games

Southlake Carroll vs Austin Westlake

Cedar Hill vs Katy

Denton Ryan vs Cedar Park

Aledo vs Crosby

PICKS

Brian Gosset, @gosset41: Carroll, Cedar Hill, Ryan, Aledo

Erin Hartigan, @ImErinHartigan: Westlake, Cedar Hill, Ryan, Aledo

Ric Renner, @RicRenFSSW: Westlake, Cedar Hill, Ryan, Aledo

Greg Tepper, @Tepper: Westlake, Katy, Ryan, Aledo

Matt Diggs, @ProfessorDiggs: Westlake, Katy, Ryan, Aledo

Jason Howell, @Jason_Howell: Carroll, Cedar Hill, Ryan, Aledo

Kenny Matthews, @KennyMatthews: Westlake, Katy, Ryan, Aledo

Ashley Pickle, @ashley_pickle12: Westlake, Katy, Ryan, Aledo

Tarrance Johnson, @The_RightCall: Carroll, Cedar Hill, Ryan, Aledo

Matthew Davidson, @MDZgo: Carroll, Cedar Hill, Ryan, Aledo

Marc Henry, @Marchen44: Carroll, Cedar Hill, Ryan, Aledo

Nolan Ruth, @RealNolanRuth: Westlake, Katy, Ryan, Aledo

Stephen Peters, @iamspeters: Westlake, Katy, Ryan, Aledo

Derek Johnson, @derekraydj: Westlake, Katy, Ryan, Aledo