High School Football
Texas high school football experts predict winners of top games for state title games
The top high school football minds in the state of Texas are teaming up with the Star-Telegram to offer up their predictions for some of the best games in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex each week of the 2020 season.
Our esteemed cast of prognosticators
Brian Gosset - The Star-Telegram’s Prep Sports Editor
Erin Hartigan - Host/reporter on Fox Sports Southwest covering high school football, New Orleans Pelicans, Texas Rangers, Big 12
Ric Renner - Anchor/reporter on Fox Sports Southwest covering high school football, San Antonio Spurs, Texas Rangers, Big 12
Greg Tepper - Managing editor at Dave Campbell’s Texas Football and Fox Sports Southwest high school football analyst
Matt Diggs - High school football Analyst, Writer for The Old Coach
Ashley Pickle - Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Video Producer
Jason Howell - Senior Recruiting Analyst for TexAgs.com
Kenny Matthews - Friday Night Glory Analyst
Tarrance Johnson - Friday Night Glory Analyst
Matthew Davidson - The Top Texas Prospects Show Analyst
Marc Henry - The Top Texas Prospects Show Analyst
Nolan Ruth - Founder of Nolan and Company Sports
Stephen Peters - High School Sports Freelancer Extraordinaire
Derek Johnson - Texas Redzone Report
Season Record
Greg Tepper 162-41
Ashley Pickle 160-43
Stephen Peters 160-43
Matt Diggs 159-44
Ric Renner 157-46
Jason Howell 156-47
Erin Hartigan 156-47
Derek Johnson 154-49
Nolan Ruth 148-55
Tarrance Johnson 148-55
Kenny Matthews 141-62
Brian Gosset 139-64
Marc Henry 133-71
Matt Davidson 121-82
Games
Southlake Carroll vs Austin Westlake
Cedar Hill vs Katy
Denton Ryan vs Cedar Park
Aledo vs Crosby
PICKS
Brian Gosset, @gosset41: Carroll, Cedar Hill, Ryan, Aledo
Erin Hartigan, @ImErinHartigan: Westlake, Cedar Hill, Ryan, Aledo
Ric Renner, @RicRenFSSW: Westlake, Cedar Hill, Ryan, Aledo
Greg Tepper, @Tepper: Westlake, Katy, Ryan, Aledo
Matt Diggs, @ProfessorDiggs: Westlake, Katy, Ryan, Aledo
Jason Howell, @Jason_Howell: Carroll, Cedar Hill, Ryan, Aledo
Kenny Matthews, @KennyMatthews: Westlake, Katy, Ryan, Aledo
Ashley Pickle, @ashley_pickle12: Westlake, Katy, Ryan, Aledo
Tarrance Johnson, @The_RightCall: Carroll, Cedar Hill, Ryan, Aledo
Matthew Davidson, @MDZgo: Carroll, Cedar Hill, Ryan, Aledo
Marc Henry, @Marchen44: Carroll, Cedar Hill, Ryan, Aledo
Nolan Ruth, @RealNolanRuth: Westlake, Katy, Ryan, Aledo
Stephen Peters, @iamspeters: Westlake, Katy, Ryan, Aledo
Derek Johnson, @derekraydj: Westlake, Katy, Ryan, Aledo
