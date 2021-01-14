High School Football
Statewide Texas high school state championship scores and pairings - Jan. 15-16, 2021
UIL STATE PLAYOFFS
Class 6A
DIVISION 1
Championship
Southlake Carroll (12-1) vs. Austin Westlake (13-0), 7 p.m. Saturday, AT&T Stadium, Arlington
DIVISION 2
Championship
Cedar Hill (12-1) vs. Katy (13-1), 1 p.m. Saturday, AT&T Stadium, Arlington
Class 5A
DIVISION 1
Championship
Denton Ryan (14-0) vs. Cedar Park (14-0), 7 p.m. Friday, AT&T Stadium, Arlington
DIVISION 2
Championship
Aledo (12-1) vs. Crosby (12-3), 1 p.m. Friday, AT&T Stadium, Arlington
