Aledo, Southlake Carroll football stars named finalists for 2020 Tom Landry Award

Five high school football players and six head coaches in the Dallas-Fort Worth area were announced as finalists on Friday for the 2020 Landry Award. The Landry Award will honor the top high school football player in North Texas who demonstrates positive character and leadership attributes.

The recipients will be chosen by a voting panel of former coaches and players, members of the media and local leaders. The public is also encouraged to vote online now through Jan. 22 at LandryAward.com.

The five players up for this year’s award are: Southlake Carroll QB Quinn Ewers, Aledo WR JoJo Earle, Denton Guyer QB Eli Stowers, Cedar Hill QB Kaidon Salter and Lucas Lovejoy QB Ralph Rucker.

The six coaches up for Coach of the Year are: Bob Wager (Arlington Martin), Bill Elliott (Celina), Dave Henigan (Denton Ryan), Lonnie Jordan (Lake Highlands), Kirk Martin (Colleyville Heritage) and Carlos Lynn (Cedar Hill).

The 2020 Landry Award will hold a virtual ceremony with a target date for Jan. 28.

The winners will be announced during the TV broadcast on CBS 11 at 11 p.m. Jan. 30.

Past winners include Johnathan Gray (Aledo), Jett Duffey (Mansfield Lake Ridge), Kennedy Brooks (Mansfield), Kyler Murray (Allen), John Stephen Jones (Highland Park), TJ McDaniel (Southlake Carroll) and Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Rockwall).

Smith-Njigba and Carroll coach Riley Dodge won last season.