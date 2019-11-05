Dallas-Fort Worth Class 4A/Others Top 10 high school football rankings for Week 11

Which Dallas-Fort Worth teams remained undefeated in Week 10 and which suffered a loss.

Here is a look at the Dallas-Fort Worth Class 4A/Others Top 10 for Week 11:

1. Argyle (9-0), Previous (1): The Eagles defeated Anna 35-6. Next game vs. Celina.

2. Decatur (9-0), Previous (2): The Eagles beat Burkburnett 68-21. Next game vs. Gainesville.

3. Nolan Catholic (9-0), Previous (4): The Vikings beat FW All Saints 42-21. Next game vs. TC-Addison.

4. Trinity Christian Cedar Hill (8-1), Previous (5): The Tigers beat Tyler Grace 56-7. Next game vs. Bullard Brook Hill.

5. Pottsboro (9-0), Previous (6): The Cardinals beat Rains 41-27 in Week 9. Next game vs. Lone Oak.

6. Sunnyvale (9-0), Previous (7): The Raiders beat Dallas Lincoln 49-12. Next game vs. Farmersville.

7. Parish Episcopal (8-1), Previous (9): The Panthers beat Plano John Paul II 47-7. Next game vs. Cornerstone Christian.

8. Gunter (8-1), Previous (8): The Tigers beat Henrietta 50-7. Next game vs. Callisburg.

9. Pilot Point (8-1), Previous (10): The Bearcats beat Paradise 24-0 in Week 9. Next game vs. Bowie

10. Springtown (8-1), Previous (N/A): The Porcupines beat Hirschi 47-34. Next game vs. Burkburnett.