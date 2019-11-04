Legendary Highland Park football coach Randy Allen becomes the third to win 400 games

Now there are three in the 400-club.

Three football head coaches in the great state of Texas with 400 career wins. The latest — Highland Park’s Randy Allen.

Allen accomplished the feat on Friday night when his Scots took down Lancaster 42-35 in overtime in a matchup of state-ranked powers.

Allen and the Scots, who have won the last three state titles in Class 5A Division I, improved to 8-1 and 6-0 in District 4-5A D1. They’ll play for the outright district title this week against Mansfield Timberview.

Allen retired from coaching in March of 2018, but came back after just three weeks.

He led HP to the 3-peat that fall.

In his 46th year of coaching, 39 as a head coach, Allen also held stints at Ballinger, Brownwood and his alma mater Abilene Cooper. He’s been with the Scots since 1999.

The win vs. Lancaster was also his 250th with the program.

Allen trails Phil Danaher (467) and G.A. Moore (426) in career victories.