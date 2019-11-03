High School Football

Fort Worth area high school football leaders from Week 10

Offense

Richland 625

Azle 600

Weatherford 596

Nolan Catholic 487

Timberview 483

Carroll 479

Aledo 465

Grapevine Faith 443

Keller 440

Coll. Covenant 432

FW Christian 432

Birdville 427

Trinity 425

Mid. Heritage 422

Saginaw 418

Castleberry 416

Arlington 408

Chisholm Trail 400

FW Calvary 399

Defense

Northwest -57

Timberview 16

Timber Creek 74

North Crowley 87

Legacy 127

Keller 195

Waxahachie 196

North Side 214

Martin 217

Passing

Ken Seals, Weatherford 464

Cole Benson, Richland 447

Carson Cross, FW Christian 308

Hunt Young, Mansfield 277

Kris Sims, Arlington 267

Caleb Stith, Coll. Covenant 266

Quinn Ewers, Carroll 265

Jake Bishop, Aledo 250

Stone Earle, Birdville 248

Mark Sauunders, Grapevine Faith 247

Jason Akers, Timber Creek 246

DJ Hollywood, Waxahachie 238

Jack Dawson, Lamar 235

Drey Owen, Azle 219

Cade Sumbler, Mid. Heritage 208

Jimmy Taylor, Nolan Catholic 202

Stephen Murrin, Country Day 197

AJ Smith, Coll. Heritage 193

Garrison Haskell, Chisholm Trail 191

Rushing

Colby Sampson, Alvarado 241

Enoch Ntchobo, Keller 217

Emeka Megwa, Nolan Catholic 212

Jason Garcia, Castleberry 194

Ayo Adeyi, Legacy 172

Myles Nash, SW Christian 171

Jonah Harrison, Pantego 154

Adam Hill, Haltom 149

Jacob Lee, Azle 145

Conner Brown, Country Day 141

Caleb Stith, Coll. Covenant 137

Brandon Johnson, Richland 135

Zechariah Moore, Trinity 133

Mike Jones, Saginaw 129

Laderrious Mixon, Birdville 127

Jeremiah James, Aledo 127

Adam Woods, Poly 127

Jaden Weston, Lake Ridge 126

Drey Owen, Azle 124

Montaye Dawson, Timberview 121

Luke Anderson, FW Calvary 120

Zach Watson, Granbury 117

Jorge Aguirre, North Side 112

Myion Hicks, Pantego 112

Isaac Jones, Eaton 112

Receiving

Trevon West, Lamar 185

JoJo Earle, Aledo 182

Chance Luper, FW Christian 180

CJ Baskerville, Richland 156

Seth Robertson, Weatherford 154

Daniel Calabrese, Coll. Covenant 139

Eric Mcalister, Azle 133

Jayden Champion, South Hills 121

Isaac Shabay, Coll. Heritage 120

Dez Forrest, Weatherford 120

Seth Wells, Richland 120

Cooper McCasland, Birdville 119

Torrance Wiseman, Boswell 119

Jay Wilkerson, Mid. Heritage 116

CJ Nelson, Richland 113

Kevin Masters, Lake Ridge 109

Jorden Wheeler, Weatherford 107

Clark Hillman, All Saints 104

Gage Haskin, Birdville 102

Matt Driggers, Trinity Valley 101

