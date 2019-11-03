High School Football
Fort Worth area high school football leaders from Week 10
Offense
Richland 625
Azle 600
Weatherford 596
Nolan Catholic 487
Timberview 483
Carroll 479
Aledo 465
Grapevine Faith 443
Keller 440
Coll. Covenant 432
FW Christian 432
Birdville 427
Trinity 425
Mid. Heritage 422
Saginaw 418
Castleberry 416
Arlington 408
Chisholm Trail 400
FW Calvary 399
Defense
Northwest -57
Timberview 16
Timber Creek 74
North Crowley 87
Legacy 127
Keller 195
Waxahachie 196
North Side 214
Martin 217
Passing
Ken Seals, Weatherford 464
Cole Benson, Richland 447
Carson Cross, FW Christian 308
Hunt Young, Mansfield 277
Kris Sims, Arlington 267
Caleb Stith, Coll. Covenant 266
Quinn Ewers, Carroll 265
Jake Bishop, Aledo 250
Stone Earle, Birdville 248
Mark Sauunders, Grapevine Faith 247
Jason Akers, Timber Creek 246
DJ Hollywood, Waxahachie 238
Jack Dawson, Lamar 235
Drey Owen, Azle 219
Cade Sumbler, Mid. Heritage 208
Jimmy Taylor, Nolan Catholic 202
Stephen Murrin, Country Day 197
AJ Smith, Coll. Heritage 193
Garrison Haskell, Chisholm Trail 191
Rushing
Colby Sampson, Alvarado 241
Enoch Ntchobo, Keller 217
Emeka Megwa, Nolan Catholic 212
Jason Garcia, Castleberry 194
Ayo Adeyi, Legacy 172
Myles Nash, SW Christian 171
Jonah Harrison, Pantego 154
Adam Hill, Haltom 149
Jacob Lee, Azle 145
Conner Brown, Country Day 141
Caleb Stith, Coll. Covenant 137
Brandon Johnson, Richland 135
Zechariah Moore, Trinity 133
Mike Jones, Saginaw 129
Laderrious Mixon, Birdville 127
Jeremiah James, Aledo 127
Adam Woods, Poly 127
Jaden Weston, Lake Ridge 126
Drey Owen, Azle 124
Montaye Dawson, Timberview 121
Luke Anderson, FW Calvary 120
Zach Watson, Granbury 117
Jorge Aguirre, North Side 112
Myion Hicks, Pantego 112
Isaac Jones, Eaton 112
Receiving
Trevon West, Lamar 185
JoJo Earle, Aledo 182
Chance Luper, FW Christian 180
CJ Baskerville, Richland 156
Seth Robertson, Weatherford 154
Daniel Calabrese, Coll. Covenant 139
Eric Mcalister, Azle 133
Jayden Champion, South Hills 121
Isaac Shabay, Coll. Heritage 120
Dez Forrest, Weatherford 120
Seth Wells, Richland 120
Cooper McCasland, Birdville 119
Torrance Wiseman, Boswell 119
Jay Wilkerson, Mid. Heritage 116
CJ Nelson, Richland 113
Kevin Masters, Lake Ridge 109
Jorden Wheeler, Weatherford 107
Clark Hillman, All Saints 104
Gage Haskin, Birdville 102
Matt Driggers, Trinity Valley 101
