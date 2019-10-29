High School Football

Dallas-Fort Worth Class 4A/Others Top 10 high school football rankings for Week 10

Which Dallas-Fort Worth teams remained undefeated in Week 9 and which suffered a loss.

Here is a look at the Dallas-Fort Worth Class 4A/Others Top 10 for Week 10:

1. Argyle (8-0), Previous (1): The Eagles defeated Melissa 70-48. Next game vs. Anna.

2. Decatur (8-0), Previous (2): The Eagles beat Mineral Wells 52-15. Next game vs. Burkburnett.

3. Grandview (8-0), Previous (3): The Zebras beat McGregor 47-19. Next game vs. Whitney.

4. Nolan Catholic (8-0), Previous (4): The Vikings beat Midland Christian 28-13. Next game vs. All Saints.

5. Trinity Christian Cedar Hill (7-1), Previous (5): The Tigers beat Dallas Christian 40-16. Next game vs. Tyler Grace.

6. Pottsboro (9-0), Previous (6): The Cardinals beat Rains 41-27. Next game vs. Lone Oak (11/8).

7. Sunnyvale (8-0), Previous (7): The Raiders beat Roosevelt 49-0. Next game vs. Dallas Lincoln.

8. Parish Episcopal (7-1), Previous (9): The Panthers beat Prestonwood 44-19. Next game vs. Plano John Paul II.

9. Gunter (8-1), Previous (8): The Tigers beat City View 31-27 in Week 8. Next game vs. Henrietta.

10. Pilot Point (8-1), Previous (N/A): The Bearcats beat Paradise 24-0. Next game vs. Bowie (11/8).

On the fence: Grapevine Faith, Brock, Pantego Christian

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of Brian Gosset
Brian Gosset
Born and raised in Hawaii, Brian Gosset graduated from Northern Arizona University with a degree in journalism before coming to Texas in 2014. He’s covered high school sports — yes, pretty much every high school sport — for the Star-Telegram ever since.
  Comments  