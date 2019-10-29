Dallas-Fort Worth Class 4A/Others Top 10 high school football rankings for Week 10

Which Dallas-Fort Worth teams remained undefeated in Week 9 and which suffered a loss.

Here is a look at the Dallas-Fort Worth Class 4A/Others Top 10 for Week 10:

1. Argyle (8-0), Previous (1): The Eagles defeated Melissa 70-48. Next game vs. Anna.

2. Decatur (8-0), Previous (2): The Eagles beat Mineral Wells 52-15. Next game vs. Burkburnett.

3. Grandview (8-0), Previous (3): The Zebras beat McGregor 47-19. Next game vs. Whitney.

4. Nolan Catholic (8-0), Previous (4): The Vikings beat Midland Christian 28-13. Next game vs. All Saints.

5. Trinity Christian Cedar Hill (7-1), Previous (5): The Tigers beat Dallas Christian 40-16. Next game vs. Tyler Grace.

6. Pottsboro (9-0), Previous (6): The Cardinals beat Rains 41-27. Next game vs. Lone Oak (11/8).

7. Sunnyvale (8-0), Previous (7): The Raiders beat Roosevelt 49-0. Next game vs. Dallas Lincoln.

8. Parish Episcopal (7-1), Previous (9): The Panthers beat Prestonwood 44-19. Next game vs. Plano John Paul II.

9. Gunter (8-1), Previous (8): The Tigers beat City View 31-27 in Week 8. Next game vs. Henrietta.

10. Pilot Point (8-1), Previous (N/A): The Bearcats beat Paradise 24-0. Next game vs. Bowie (11/8).

On the fence: Grapevine Faith, Brock, Pantego Christian