Weatherford’s Seals presented Built Ford Tough award, breaks school record vs. Abilene

Before Friday’s home game vs. Abilene, Weatherford 4-star quarterback Ken Seals was presented with his Built Ford Tough 6A player of the week award from Week 6.

Then the Kangaroos went out and beat the Eagles 43-14.

Seals won the award after a 66-52 victory over Haltom. The Vanderbilt commit completed 18 of 22 passes for 384 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Weatherford QB @KenSealsQB (Vanderbilt) presented his 6A Built Ford Tough POY last night before 43-14 W vs Abilene. Threw for 2 TDs to set the school's career record with 47. He also has the overall TDs record (56, previous 49) and passing yards with 4,988 (4,485) #TXHSFB pic.twitter.com/mBBbZG5TSa — Brian Gosset (@Gosset41) October 26, 2019

Against Abilene, Seals completed 19 of 26 passes for 286 yards and 2 TDs, to break the school career record for passing TDs.

Seals threw his 46th and 47th career TD passes at Weatherford, breaking Bryce Burks’ record in 2016.

Seals has also broken Weatherford’s career overall TDs and passing yards records this season. He has 56 overall TDs, breaking the previous mark of 49.

He has thrown for 4,988 yards in two seasons at Weatherford. The previous record was 4,485.

Weatherford gained 527 yards vs. Abilene to improve to 6-2 overall, most wins since 2015, and 2-2 in District 3-6A, good for fourth place.

The Kangaroos rushed for 241 yards. Nicholas Schwikal made four catches for 126 yards and one TD. Jorden Wheeler added 105 yards on six catches and Rey Huang caught one TD pass.

WHS will play Richland (3-1 in district) on Friday at 7:30 p.m. from Birdville Fine Arts Athletic Complex.