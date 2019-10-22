High School Football
Dallas-Fort Worth Class 5A Top 10 high school football rankings for Week 9
Which Dallas-Fort Worth teams remained undefeated in Week 8 and which suffered a loss.
Here is a look at the Dallas-Fort Worth Class 5A rankings for Week 9:
1. Frisco Lone Star (7-0), Previous (1): The Rangers beat The Colony 41-38. Next game vs. Frisco Centennial.
2. Denton Ryan (7-0), Previous (2): The Raiders beat Creekview 62-6. Next game vs. RL Turner.
3. Highland Park (6-1), Previous (3): The Scots beat Samuell 56-6. Next game vs. Sunset.
4. Aledo (6-1), Previous (4): The Bearcats beat Cleburne 45-0. Next game vs. Waco University.
5. Lancaster (6-1), Previous (5): The Tigers beat Dallas Adams 63-0. Next game vs. Timberview.
6. The Colony (6-1), Previous (6): The Cougars lost to Lone Star 41-38. Next game vs. Wakeland.
7. Red Oak (6-1), Previous (8): The Hawks beat Adamson 70-0. Next game vs. Conrad.
8. Burleson Centennial (7-1), Previous (9): The Spartans beat University 42-12. Next game vs. Joshua.
9. Azle (7-1), Previous (10): The Hornets beat Chisholm Trail 73-6. Next game vs. Brewer.
10. Ennis (7-1), Previous (N/A): The Lions beat Forney 52-0. Next game vs. Corsicana (11/1).
On the fence: Crowley, Kimball, Birdville, Grapevine, Frisco
