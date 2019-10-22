Dallas-Fort Worth Class 4A/Others Top 10 high school football rankings for Week 9

Which Dallas-Fort Worth teams remained undefeated in Week 8 and which suffered a loss.

Here is a look at the Dallas-Fort Worth Class 4A/Others Top 10 for Week 9:

1. Argyle (7-0), Previous (1): The Eagles defeated Paris 65-44. Next game vs. Melissa.

2. Decatur (7-0), Previous (2): The Eagles beat Springtown 38-31. Next game vs. Mineral Wells.

3. Grandview (7-0), Previous (3): The Zebras beat Groesbeck 42-0. Next game vs. McGregor.

4. Nolan Catholic (7-0), Previous (4): The Vikings beat Liberty Christian in Week 7. Next game vs. Midland Christian.

5. Trinity Christian Cedar Hill (6-1), Previous (5): The Tigers beat McKinney Christian 51-0. Next game vs. Dallas Christian.

6. Pottsboro (8-0), Previous (6): The Cardinals beat Bonham 61-6. Next game vs. Rains.

7. Sunnyvale (7-0), Previous (8): The Raiders beat Community 58-17. Next game vs. Dallas Roosevelt.

8. Gunter (7-1), Previous (7): The Tigers beat City View 31-27. Next game vs. Henrietta (11/1).

9. Parish Episcopal (6-1), Previous (9): The Panthers beat Bishop Lynch 54-14. Next game vs. Prestonwood.

10. Gainesville (7-0), Previous (N/A): The Leopards beat Hirschi 24-21. Next game vs. Springtown

On the fence: Grapevine Faith, Dallas Christian, Pantego Christian