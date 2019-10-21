It’s second to last week in volleyball regular season. Here’s playoff picture, games to watch in DFW

The 2019 volleyball playoff picture will fully take shape next week as the quest for Garland will begin with bi-district games on Nov. 4-5.

Some districts have set all four playoff qualifiers like 4-6A. Arlington Martin has clinched the district title for the third straight season. But seeds 2-4 are still undecided. Paschal and Lamar are tied at 10-3 while Arlington is 9-4.

Paschal visits Lamar on Tuesday while Arlington hosts Bowie.

With three games left, the District 5-6A title is still on the line for qualifiers Byron Nelson (10-1), Guyer (9-2), Keller (8-3) and Southlake Carroll (8-3).

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Byron Nelson plays Fossil Ridge on Tuesday while Guyer gets Keller Central.

Carroll travels to Keller with the winner holding sole possession of third place with a chance to be tied for second.

District 5-5A is crowded at the bottom with four teams fighting for two spots. Legacy is in the driver’s seat for third at 7-4. Everman, Crowley and Burleson Centennial are tied at 5-6. Crowley and Centennial play on Tuesday.

Granbury holds a 1-game lead for first over Burleson. The Elks host the Pirates on Friday. Granbury won the first meeting.

Denton has won the 8-5A title while Lake Dallas (7-3), Northwest (6-3) and The Colony (6-4) are other playoff qualifiers. Lake Dallas faces Denton on Tuesday. The Colony travels to Northwest.

In 9-5A, Frisco Liberty holds a 2-game lead for first over Lebanon Trail. The two will play Oct. 29 to close out the season. LT is two games ahead of Wakeland for second and Wakeland is two games up on Frisco Centennial for third. Centennial is two games ahead of Frisco, Reedy and Independence for the final playoff spot.

Tuesday October 22

Plano West (8-1) at Prosper (9-0): In a battle of the top two teams in 9-6A, it was Prosper taking the first meeting 3-1. Plano West has a 2-game lead over Allen for second place. The Eagles have won 11 straight games and ranked No. 5 in last week’s Class 6A rankings. Plano West is ranked No. 10. Players to watch include Prosper’s Sami Jacobs, who had a double-double against McKinney Boyd on Friday, and Plano West’s Jill Pressly, who was a TGCA All Star over the summer.

Southlake Carroll (8-3) at Keller (8-3): Featuring two of the top area teams, Carroll beat Keller 3-1 in the first meeting. Each team had three players with 10 kills including Carroll hitters Annabelle Smith (Stanford commit) and Natalie Glenn (Minnesota). Keller setter and Hawaii commit Kate Lang had 44 assists. Carroll libero Keagan Polk, who leads the area in digs, had 44 digs. Other commits include Keller’s Jayden Nembhard (Kansas State) and Kennedi Sutter (Liberty).

Birdville (8-3) at Grapevine (10-1): Grapevine is tied for the District 7-5A lead with Boswell, which plays Azle. The Mustangs beat Birdville in the first meeting, 3-1. The Hawks are two games up on Colleyville Heritage for third. CHHS is a game up on Chisholm Trail for fourth. The two teams play on Tuesday. Birdville super sophomore Maya Duckworth and Grapevine senior and Indiana commit Savannah Kjolhede are among the leaders in kills in the area. Kjolhede is only 1 of 2 players in the Fort Worth coverage area with 400 kills and 100 blocks this season.

Paschal (10-3) at Lamar (10-3): Both teams are tied for second place in 4-6A. The loser could be in a tie for third if Arlington beats Bowie. Lamar swept Paschal in the first meeting. Colorado State commit Kennedy Stanford recorded 21 kills and 18 digs. Setters Paige Harbin and Elle Magruder both recorded 18 assists. Paschal had three players with 10 digs and two Panthers had 10 kills.

DeSoto (5-6) at Lake Ridge (9-2): DeSoto is a game back of SGP for the final playoff spot in 7-6A. SGP faces district-leading Mansfield. LR is tied for second with Waxahachie. However, WHS owns the head-to-head series. LR will be without Texas commit Madison Williams, who is out for the season with an ACL injury. Watch for TCU beach commit Logyn Hinds, Georgia commit Lyric Stewart, who leads the Fort Worth area in aces, and Mekayla Koger, who has over 100 blocks.

Friday October 25

Granbury at Burleson (1 vs 2)

Pearce at Lake Highlands (1 vs 2)

Birdville at Boswell

Reedy at Independence

Lake Ridge at Mansfield

Legacy at Crowley

Arlington at Paschal

Naaman Forest at Wylie

Marcus at Flower Mound

Keller at Byron Nelson